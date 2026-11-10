Neetu Kapoor shares interesting trivia about ‘Teesri Ankh’

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’, has shared a trivia about her film ‘Teesri Ankh’.

On Tuesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and re-shared a post from one of her followers.

The picture features the actress along with Sarika and Zeenat Aman. She wrote on the picture, “Teesri Ankh, 1982 release”.

The original post mentioned, “Trivia: The film was launched in 1977 and it took 5 years to complete. Along with Ganga Meri Maa, Chorni and Raj Mahal this was one of the last releases of Neetu Ji as Heroine”.

The film was directed by Subodh Mukherjee and produced by Subir Mukherjee. It featured an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan, Amjad Khan and Nirupa Roy. The story revolves around Ashok, an orphan raised by Kailash Nath and his wife.

Earlier, the actress sarcastically spoke about the paparazzi’s obsession with capturing the back of the actress. She was spotted in the city. As she stepped out of an establishment, and walked towards her car, she was asked for a picture of her back by the paparazzi stationed at the venue. She turned around, and told the paparazzi, “Apko ya bada accha lagta hai na, ‘back’”?

The paparazzi replied in negative as the actress sat in her car, and closed the door. Neetu Kapoor is not the first person from the industry to speak about the paparazzi’s unhealthy obsession of clicking the pictures of the actresses’ back.

Prior to this, actress Neha Dhupia called out paparazzi for taking inappropriate “back shots” of actresses, saying the practice is disrespectful and needs to stop. At a Mumbai awards event, she confronted photographers, and said, “Yeh badtameezi se backshot kaun leta hai tum logon mein se? Band karo. (Who is taking these disrespectful back shots? Stop it)”.

She added that she was not asking only for herself, but for all women, saying celebrities had repeatedly asked photographers to stop and were “tired of saying it again and again”.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also strongly supported Neha Dhupia’s stand.

--IANS

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