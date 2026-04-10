Sports Minister Mandaviya meets Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare; reaffirms India’s vision for landmark CWG 2030

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, on Friday held a high-level meeting with senior leadership of Commonwealth Sport, reaffirming India’s commitment to delivering a world-class, athlete-centric, and sustainable Commonwealth Games in 2030.

Dr. Mandaviya conveyed his regards to the Commonwealth Sport delegation for choosing India as the host for the Commonwealth Games 2030. “There is a lot of enthusiasm in the country to host these games successfully, and India is ready to welcome the sporting world, with all its colour and cultural vibrancy. The centenary celebrations of the Commonwealth would be a moment to remember,” Dr. Mandaviya said.

The Sports Minister explained to the Commonwealth Sport delegation the expansion of the Khelo India Games. He highlighted the different types of sports and games being conducted under Khelo India, including Asmita Leagues for women and the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games.

Dr. Mandaviya also mentioned how the Government of India is taking the message of the Commonwealth Games to different parts of the country and is raising awareness for CWG in universities and colleges through youth and sportsmen.

The Commonwealth Sport delegation, led by its President, Donald Rukare, appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making sports a vital pillar in the national development agenda.

The Commonwealth Sport delegation included CEO Katie Sadleir, Director of Games and Assurance Darren Hall, Director of Sport Ann-Louise Morgan, and major events expert Neil Carney.

The discussions focused on preparatory actions, coordination mechanisms, and timelines to ensure the efficient delivery of the Games, with both sides aligning on the roadmap and key milestones going forward.

India presented its vision for CWG 2030 as athlete-centric, ensuring world-class competition and athlete welfare; environmentally sustainable, with a focus on long-term impact; and technology-enabled, leveraging modern systems for efficient Games delivery.

During the meeting, Dr. Mandaviya also outlined Ahmedabad’s strong infrastructure base, connectivity, and institutional backing as key strengths for hosting CWG 2030.

Dr. Mandaviya further emphasised the strong focus on legacy planning, including the creation of durable sports infrastructure and increased grassroots participation across the country.

--IANS

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