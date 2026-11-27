New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will lead the celebrations of the 100th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Pune on November 29, with around 50,000 cycling enthusiasts expected to participate in the landmark event.

The milestone edition of the nationwide fitness initiative will be celebrated under the theme #IndiaReadyForOlympics, highlighting the Olympic Movement and India’s efforts to strengthen its sporting culture. The celebrations will also see 100 Indian Olympians participate at 100 prominent locations across the country, while young people from every district will join the movement in association with MY Bharat.

Mandaviya will lead the main event from Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune, where thousands of participants are expected to come together to promote cycling and encourage fitness as part of their daily routine.

Launched in December 2024 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a fitter and healthier nation, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has evolved into a nationwide people’s movement. The initiative, which began with 250 locations and around 500 participants in New Delhi, has expanded significantly over the last two years.

Its 99th edition, organised around the theme of Constitution Day, witnessed participation by lakhs of citizens at more than 26,000 locations across the country, reflecting the growing reach of the fitness campaign.

The 100th edition will also focus on the core values of the Olympic Movement, including good governance, integrity, fair competition, inclusion, athlete welfare and sustainability. It aims to encourage greater awareness about ethical sporting practices, equal opportunities and the importance of providing a safe environment for athletes.

The celebrations will underline India’s commitment to building a sporting ecosystem that gives importance to athlete voices and inclusivity, with particular emphasis on women and para-athletes. The initiative also seeks to inspire young people to embrace sports and physical activity as an integral part of their lives.

The campaign draws inspiration from the Prime Minister’s message, “Fitness ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz”, encouraging citizens to dedicate at least 30 minutes every day to physical activity.

Over the course of its journey, Sundays on Cycle has also emerged as a platform to promote wider national campaigns and social messages through public participation. Special editions have focused on themes such as the fight against obesity, Nasha Mukt Bharat and Pollution Ka Solution, encouraging citizens to adopt healthier habits and contribute towards the vision of a Fit India and Viksit Bharat.

--IANS

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