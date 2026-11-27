Kuala Lumpur, Nov 27 (IANS) India and Malaysia are conducting the sixth edition of their joint military exercise, Harimau Shakti, in the Malaysian city of Ipoh, aimed at enhancing military interoperability and further deepening defence ties between the two countries.

In a post on X on Friday, the Indian Army said that personnel from both sides are taking part in a series of joint training activities, including tactical drills and operational planning, to hone their capabilities for sub-conventional operations.

“The 6th edition of the India-Malaysia Joint Military Exercise Harimau Shakti is underway at Ipoh, Malaysia. Troops of both Armies are undertaking joint tactical drills, operational planning and integrated training activities, leveraging modern technologies to refine tactics, techniques and procedures for sub-conventional operations,” the Indian Army posted on X.

“The exercise provides a valuable platform to enhance interoperability, exchange operational experiences and share best practices, while strengthening professional camaraderie, mutual understanding and defence cooperation between India and Malaysia,” it added.

The exercise, which commenced on November 19 and will continue until November 30, involves 120 personnel from each country and focuses on the integrated employment of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) capabilities, the Ministry of Defence said.

“The aim of the exercise is to jointly rehearse the conduct of sub-conventional operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations mandate, with particular emphasis on synergising responses during counter-terrorism operations. The exercise will focus on coordinated operations in jungle and semi-urban terrain, incorporating joint planning, tactical coordination and the employment of emerging technologies to enhance interoperability and operational effectiveness,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the exercise was conducted in progressive phases, beginning with cross-training and familiarisation with each other’s operational procedures, followed by joint tactical drills.

“Training activities will include establishment of a Joint Command Post and Surveillance Centre, counter-terrorism operations, raids, cordon-and-search operations and combat engineering drills. Special emphasis will be placed on the integrated employment of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for reconnaissance and surveillance, along with Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) capabilities to detect and neutralise hostile drones,” the statement mentioned.

The exercise would culminate in a joint validation exercise involving a simulated counter-terrorism scenario, incorporating coordinated ground operations, integrated surveillance and employment of unmanned systems.

--IANS

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