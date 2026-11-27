Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu, who jointly ruled the 90s Hindi film music with Udit Narayan, has explained the logistics of recording 28 songs in a day at a time when music recording was a complex and labour-intensive process.

The veteran singer spoke with IANS at his house in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of his latest song ‘Suniyo Zara’. Kumar Sanu entered the Guinness World Records for recording 28 songs in a single day, a milestone achieved during the peak of his 1990s Bollywood career.

The singer told IANS, “People often ask me, ‘How did you sing 28 songs?’ I am the fastest singer. I grab the song very quickly. This is God's gift. It is the blessing of parents. I grab the song very quickly and implement it very quickly. I used to record 12 songs in a day, 10 songs, 15 songs. This was my style. When an artist starts to rise, everyone runs after him, people also ran after me. I didn't want to say no to anyone. Someone was in a hurry, someone's shooting was stopped because of singing”.

He further mentioned that it’s very easy for him to say, ‘No’. The singer has lived life on his own terms, and he wouldn’t change that.

He went on, “It’s very easy for me to say, ‘No’. If you don't want to do it, If you want to do it, do it. I am straight forward, and because of this, I had to endure a lot. But I didn’t bother. I can't change my nature. So I kept going. On that particular day, I had to leave for a 40-day tour in America. Everyone was worried. They thought if I go for 40 days, their shooting will be stopped. I told my secretary, ‘Do one thing, call everyone, and tell them one by one, come and record a song. I will be sitting there in the studio’. It was my studio, so there was no problem”.

“Everything was going on, tea and everything. Maximum it takes me 20-25 minutes to record a song. I recorded ‘Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar’ in 9 minutes”, he added.

--IANS

aa/