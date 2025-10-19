Spinner Nasum Ahmed added to Bangladesh squad for West Indies ODIs

Dhaka, Oct 19 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Sunday that left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed has been added to the ODI squad for the ongoing three-match series against the West Indies. The inclusion of the 30-year-old reflects the team management's effort to strengthen their spin department following a spin-dominated first ODI.

Nasum, who last featured in an ODI in December 2024, has played 18 matches in the format, claiming 16 wickets at an economy rate of 4.48. His recall is likely a tactical decision, prompted by the spin-friendly conditions witnessed in the series opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur.

On a sluggish, turning pitch in the first ODI on Saturday, spinners from both sides made a significant impact. For the West Indies, left-arm spinner Khary Pierre impressed with a miserly spell of 1 for 19 from his 10 overs, while off-spinner Roston Chase also chipped in with two crucial wickets. However, it was Bangladesh's spin attack that stole the show. Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and left-arm orthodox Tanvir Islam shared eight wickets between them, playing pivotal roles in securing a comfortable victory for the hosts.

With Bangladesh now leading the series 1-0, the addition of Nasum Ahmed provides further variety and depth to the spin arsenal. The second and third ODIs are scheduled to be held at the same venue on October 21 and 23, where spin is once again expected to play a decisive role.

Bangladesh squad: Mehidy Hassan Miraz (captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumay Sarker, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed.

--IANS

ab/vi