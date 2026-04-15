Global leaders urged to boost trust with transparent public spending

Washington, April 15 (IANS) Governments across the world must prioritise efficient, targeted and transparent spending to sustain public trust and economic stability, policymakers and experts said, highlighting lessons from recent fiscal crises and reform efforts across countries.

At a high-level panel discussion, officials from the International Monetary Fund and finance leaders from Ecuador and Ethiopia underscored that “spending well is probably one of the cornerstones of the social pact in countries,” noting that taxpayers expect accountability in how public money is used.

Michael Faulkender, former acting commissioner of the US Internal Revenue Service, during the discussion pointed to structural weaknesses in government systems exposed during the pandemic. “Government does not engage in technological innovation… many of our basic government systems are still built on 1960s and 70s software,” he said, stressing the need to adopt private-sector efficiencies.

He added that crisis spending must remain disciplined. “We needed to do so in a way that targeted the benefits towards those that were essentially in need… not use it as an excuse to enact reforms that people had been looking for any excuse in order to implement.”

Ecuador’s Finance Minister Saria Moya described politically difficult subsidy reforms, saying leadership and communication were decisive. “We were able to understand the real needs of our citizenship and… design policies to reallocate resources that were not used properly,” she said.

She noted that immediate rollout of compensatory programmes helped build trust. “If we were saying, we are reallocating these resources… the implementation of those programs was immediate.”

Ethiopia’s Finance Minister Ahmed Shide outlined a broader reform strategy focused on fiscal discipline and targeted support. “More than 60% of government spending is now directed toward poor sectors, such as education, health, and targeted… social safety nets,” he said.

He emphasised that reform sustainability depends on political ownership and communication. “We have made a deliberate effort to explain why the reforms are necessary, and also the cost of inaction has been well communicated,” he said.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Nigel Clarke argued that broad-based subsidies are inefficient and costly. “Public support… is justified in protecting the vulnerable… but it is essential that broad-based subsidies are avoided,” he said, advocating measures that are “targeted, temporary, and transparent.”

He cited Europe’s 2022 energy response, noting that a targeted approach “would have cost half as much” as broad subsidies.

The panel among other things addressed political resistance, particularly from middle-class voters. Faulkender warned that avoiding reforms only shifts the burden. “Fiscal irresponsibility is ultimately paid for by the middle class anyway,” he said, linking unsustainable subsidies to inflation and higher interest rates.

On poverty and social protection, Shide defended targeted programmes over universal subsidies. “Sustainable poverty reduction requires addressing the multidimensional nature of poverty… through economic growth, social development and strong institutions,” he said.

--IANS

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