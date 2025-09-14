September 14, 2025 12:04 PM हिंदी

Special prayers held in Varanasi as India gears up for Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Ahead of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 encounter on Sunday, devotees in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, held special prayers at the Rajendra Prasad Ghat, seeking divine blessings for Team India’s victory.

The banks of the Ganga turned into a site of patriotic and spiritual fervour, with chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" echoing across the ghats.

Devotees performed the Ganga Aarti, offered prayers while standing in the river, and held up pictures of Indian cricketers and the national flag. Some carried images of Lord Hanuman, praying for strength and triumph for the team.

Rajesh Shukla, a local cricket enthusiast, said, “India has always defeated Pakistan, whether on the battlefield, the economic front, or in sports. Today’s match is no less than a war. We are confident of victory.”

The sentiment wasn't limited to Varanasi. Across India, people expressed hope and confidence in Team India’s performance. In Mumbai, fans spoke passionately about the team’s strength.

A local from Mumbai said, “India’s strength is very strong. I closely follow Hardik Pandya; he’s in top form right now. No one can match him in batting or bowling. He is our game-changer.”

In Belagavi, Karnataka, enthusiasm was equally high.

A cricket fan there shared, “Suryakumar is a good captain. We are confident India will win this match and defeat Pakistan.”

Even in the national capital, Delhi, cricket fans expressed excitement.

A local in Delhi said, “All of India is excited for the match. Cricket should be seen in the spirit of the game, but yes, beating Pakistan is always special.”

The match will kick off at 8.00 p.m. IST in Dubai.

The face-off, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, comes less than five months after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals.

In response, the Indian Army launched 'Operation Sindoor', eliminating several terrorists and their camps.

Despite this, Sunday's cricket match between India and Pakistan has sparked widespread anger, with critics questioning the timing and the symbolic optics of sporting ties with a nation many hold responsible for cross-border terrorism.

--IANS

rs/dpb

