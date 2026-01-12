Jackky Bhagnani on National Youth Day: Power to change, lead has always belonged to youth

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) On the occasion of National Youth Day on Monday, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani says that the power to change, question, and lead has always belonged to the youth.

Jackky took to Instagram, where he shared a scene from his 2014 romance political film “Youngistaan”. In the scene, he is seen talking about the “young” Hindustan.

“This wasn't just a dialogue in Youngistaan; these were my beliefs then, and they remain till today. Because the power to change, question, and lead has always belonged to the youth. Let's together take an oath to inspire the younger generation, to dream bigger, and shape a better tomorrow. Happy #NationalYouthDay,” he wrote in the caption.

For the unversed, National Youth Day, also known as Vivekananda Jayanti, is celebrated annually on January 12. It was a decision of the Government of India taken in 1984 to celebrate the birthday of the great Swami Vivekananda as National Youth Day every year.

The Government had said that the philosophy of Swami Vivekananda and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for the Indian Youth Day.

Meanwhile, “Youngistaan” was directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal. It stars Jackky Bhagnani, Neha Sharma, and Jalak Thacker. The film is a love story set against the backdrop of Indian politics. It was a remake of the Telugu film Leader.

Talking about Jackky, he made his debut with Kal Kissne Dekha, which was released in 2009. He was then seen in F.A.L.T.U. Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz, Youngistaan, and Welcome To Karachi.

In 2016, he produced Sarbjit with his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner Pooja Entertainment.

He was last seen acting on the big screen in the 2018 film “Mitron” directed by Nitin Kakkar.

An official remake of the 2016 Telugu film Pelli Choopulu, it stars Vijay Devarakonda with Ritu Varma, Priyadarshi, and Abhay Bethiganti. The film showcases the journey of characters Jay and Avni as they walk through the path of finding themselves amidst their social and cultural backgrounds.

--IANS

dc/