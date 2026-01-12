January 12, 2026 4:42 PM हिंदी

Shilpa Shetty on Makar Sankranti: Whole of India is engulfed in colours of harvest, festivals

Shilpa Shetty on Makar Sankranti: Whole of India is engulfed in colours of harvest, festivals

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty, who will appear as a guest on MasterChef India for a special harvest-themed episode, said that festivals like Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, and Magh Bihu bring a festive spirit across the country, adding that the entire nation is immersed in a riot of colours and celebrations during this time.

Welcoming the season of harvest, Shilpa said: “At this time, the whole of India is engulfed in the colours of harvest and festivals. Sometimes Pongal, sometimes Sankranti, sometimes Bihu, sometimes Lohri. The names may be different, but the aim is one, happiness.”

The episode coincides with festivals such as Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, and Magh Bihu; the Harvest Special is a vibrant reflection of India’s shared spirit.

Sharing her experience of being part of the Harvest special, Shilpa said: “The Harvest Special episode of MasterChef India felt truly special to me.”

“Every dish narrated a unique story, every flavour paid homage to our rich culinary traditions, and together they came alive as a celebration of Indian talent that is stepping forward with confidence, creativity, and fearlessness on a global stage,” she added.

India celebrates numerous harvest festivals, with Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Baisakhi in Punjab, Onam in Kerala, and Makar Sankranti, marking the end of winter and bountiful harvests through bonfires, kite flying, traditional feasts, and community gatherings, with celebrations varying by region but focusing on gratitude for nature and new beginnings.

Talking about Shilpa, she will be seen in KD: The Devil, directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi.

She was last seen in “Sukhee” by Sonal Joshi in her directorial debut. A humorous slice-of-life tale about 38-year-old Punjabi housewife Sukhpreet "Sukhee" Kalra, who, sick of her routine existence, travels to Delhi to attend her high school reunion.

MasterChef India airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra region, in Rajkot, Gujarat, Sunday, January 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

VGRC Rajkot: 5-day exhibition to witness over 50 seminars, participation of four partner countries

India’s CPI inflation recorded at 1.33 pc for Dec, food inflation stays in negative zone

India’s CPI inflation recorded at 1.33 pc for Dec, food inflation stays in negative zone

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) executive committee reactivates National Olympic Academy, launches NOED programme

IOA executive committee reactivates National Olympic Academy, launches NOED programme

Genelia D'Souza smothers her ‘little one’ with kisses as he leaves his ‘Aai, Baba’ to stay with his team ahead of a match

Genelia D'Souza smothers her ‘little one’ with kisses as he leaves his ‘Aai, Baba’ to stay with his team ahead of a match

Apple’s iPhone CY25 exports from India cross Rs 2 lakh crore for first time

Apple’s iPhone CY25 exports from India cross Rs 2 lakh crore for first time

Malavika Mohanan shares BTS video of her stunt sequence in 'The Raja Saab' (Photo Credit: Malavika Mohanan/X)

Malavika Mohanan shares BTS video of her stunt sequence in 'The Raja Saab'; says she loves doing stunts!

MP Raghav Chadha doubles up as gig co-worker

MP Raghav Chadha lives day in the life of gig co-worker on Delhi's roads

Maruti Suzuki to set up service centres nationwide at IOCL fuel stations

Maruti Suzuki India to set up service centres nationwide at IOCL fuel stations

Rashami Desai says 'We cannot take things lightly' in today’s digital world

Rashami Desai says 'We cannot take things lightly' in today’s digital world

AI-enabled farm-gate quality, traceability to boost India’s medicinal plant supply chain

AI-enabled farm-gate quality, traceability to boost India’s medicinal plant supply chain