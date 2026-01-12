NCP’s Supriya Sule bemoans ‘unusual’ alliances in Maha civic polls, claims EC doing nothing (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president Supriya Sule has raised serious concerns over the manner in which political alliances are being formed in Maharashtra’s local body elections, alleging misuse of money power and accusing the Election Commission of remaining a silent spectator.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Supriya Sule, Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra's Baramati, spoke on a range of issues including Municipal elections, BJP’s functioning, women-centric schemes, rising crimes in Pune, alliance politics, the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS tie-up, and also West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Here is the full interview:

IANS: You have raised questions over 'opportunistic' electoral alliances in Maharashtra’s municipal elections and the role of the Election Commission. What are your concerns?

Supriya Sule: We always fight on real issues, and we will continue to do so in the future. These are municipal corporation elections, where the main issues are basic civic facilities—cleanliness, water issues, ward-level problems and how can these facilities be addressed, but it is very unfortunate the way alliances are being formed in these elections, and the Election Commission is doing nothing about it. This is deeply disappointing and very harmful for a strong democracy. It is sad the way alliances are being formed and how money is being distributed, but the Election Commission is not acting. This is very unfortunate.

IANS: You have also criticised BJP’s ticket distribution and internal functioning. What is your assessment?

Supriya Sule: It is very unfortunate that those BJP workers who worked hard for years and struggled for the party are not being given tickets. If you look at the BJP today, nearly 60 per cent of its leaders have come from Congress and NCP, and they are part of the decision-making process. BJP is not the original party anymore. The BJP claims its votes have increased, but in reality, these are not new votes. These are only transferred votes from the Congress and NCP leaders they inducted. If these leaders move to another party, the votes will move with them.

IANS: What is your view on MahaYuti’s manifesto for local body elections, especially the women-centric schemes?

Supriya Sule: Women have always been important voters and will continue to be key stakeholders. The Ladli Bahin scheme came, and Rs 2,100 was promised, but that amount has not been given. It should be given. We had said that if our government came to power, we would give Rs 3,000 to every woman. Still, if this government brings any genuine scheme for women, I will wholeheartedly welcome it. Every party should work for women. Sharad Pawar was the first leader in this country to give women reservations and ensure their participation in decision-making.

IANS: What, according to you, are the real needs of women at the grassroots level?

Supriya Sule: For women, water, good schools for their children, and proper facilities are essential. Women should also receive financial support. Along with that, they should be given proper training and interest-free loans from banks so they can start their own businesses. Full skill training should be provided to women so that they not only earn money but also become self-reliant and capable of doing something on their own.

IANS: On your alliance with the NCP for local body elections, what is the current status?

Supriya Sule: Our alliance is formed for the Pune municipal corporation elections. We will see about it in the future. Right now, we have an alliance for the municipal elections. Ahead, there are district council elections and many other things to consider.

IANS: Minister Nitish Rane has criticised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. What is your response?

Supriya Sule: I haven’t read or heard about that. This is a corporation election focused on gutters, meters, and water. We are contesting to serve the people. Everyone in a democracy has the right to speak, and they have exercised that right. But our main focus and agenda is development and progress.

IANS: You recently said the BJP was once a cultured party but has changed. Could you elaborate?

Supriya Sule: Every government does some good work. I would never say, as some claim, that nothing was achieved in seventy years or in ten years. Governance is about continuity—every government does something positive. But the BJP has changed, and I have seen it up close. I have seen the BJP very closely. It was once a very cultured and well-educated party. There is so much hooliganism now. This does not suit the BJP. What has happened to the party? Merit no longer matters in the BJP. Earlier, the BJP functioned on merit, but now merit seems to have no importance.

IANS: You have raised concerns about rising crime in Pune. Who is responsible?

Supriya Sule: When crime increased in Pune, the highest number of police stations were set up there. I have repeatedly appealed, even to the Chief Minister, to intervene because Maharashtra’s police force is very honest and capable. But for some reason, a mismatch has occurred, and crime in Pune has risen. This is not my data; it is the Government of India’s data. So the responsibility lies with the Maharashtra government.

IANS: There seems to be confusion over alliances in local body elections. How do you see this?

Supriya Sule: In municipal corporations, when Congress and NCP were together, we still fought separately for 18 years, even while being in power together. Every election has a different model. The INDIA alliance is for the general elections. Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is for the state elections. Here, every party is contesting separately. Even the BJP and Congress are contesting together in some places, and the BJP and Asaduddin Owaisi’s party have also come together.

IANS: What impact do you see from the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance?

Supriya Sule: It will definitely have an impact because the love and connection both parties have for Mumbai is very deep. The way they have stood up for the Marathi language and the history of Maharashtra is significant. They have a strong emotional attachment and have contributed greatly to Mumbai’s development.

IANS: On West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee protesting against ED action, what is your view?

Supriya Sule: It is very unfortunate that in a strong democracy, an attack took place on I-PAC. Private documents of 'Didi' were taken, which is extremely harmful for a strong democracy. There was no need to raid I-PAC like this. They could have called them for questioning instead of directly going to their office and taking confidential documents. This is against the Constitution. This is very sad and should not happen. These are confidential files, political data. How can you take them?

