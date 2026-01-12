January 12, 2026 4:42 PM हिंदी

Signature Global shares plunge 6 pc to two-year low after firm cuts FY26 pre‑sales outlook

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Shares of realty firm Signature Global plunged about 6 per cent on Monday to hit a two-year low after the Gurugram based developer said it will miss its FY26 pre-sales guidance and forecasted zero year-on-year growth.

At 12:30 pm the shares of Signature Global (India) traded at Rs 949, down Rs 58.60 or 5.82 per cent during the day.

In a regulatory filing, the company reported pre sales of Rs 6,680 crore in the first nine months of FY26 and Rs 2,020 crore in Q3, down from Rs 8,670 crore and Rs 2,770 crore respectively of previous year.

"Admittedly, we will not be able to meet our pre-sales guidance of Rs 12,700 crore, which looked comfortable a few months back. However, we will attempt to maintain sales at the same levels as last year. Launches continue to remain on track," said the company in the exchange filing.

Signature Global sold 408 units in the December quarter of FY26, compared to 1,518 units a year earlier, and bookings by area fell to 1.44 million sq ft from 2.49 million sq ft.

The stock was the top loser on Nifty Realty index, which was trading with losses over 1.4 per cent in opening hours. So far in 2026, the stock fell 15.73 per cent as against 20.11 per cent decline over the year.

The October–December quarter is typically considered strong for real estate sales due to festivals, but Signature Global did not cite any specific reason for the slowdown in its regulatory filing.

One possible factor behind the lower numbers could be the timing of project launches. The company rolled out a major housing project on Dwarka Expressway only towards the end of December, which may have limited sales during the quarter.

Commenting on the performance, Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said the company delivered a healthy performance in the first nine months of FY26, supported by steady demand in its key micro-markets.

