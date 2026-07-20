Special Olympics Bharat football team felicitated after Gothia Cup 2026 bronze medal

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The Special Olympics Bharat football contingent was felicitated at a ceremony in New Delhi on Monday, celebrating the team's impressive performance at the Gothia Cup 2026 in Sweden.

The event brought together athletes, coaches, officials, partners, and dignitaries to honour the contingent's achievement on the international stage.

The highlight of India's campaign was the bronze medal won by the Special Olympics Bharat boys' football team at the Gothia Cup 2026, one of the world's largest and most prestigious international youth football tournaments. The result marked another significant milestone for India's inclusive sports movement and reflected the team's resilience and determination.

Speaking at the event, Shailesh Sharma, Managing Director, SKF India Ltd., said the achievement demonstrated the athletes' perseverance and the transformative power of sport.

"We are immensely proud of the Special Olympics Bharat Boys’ Football Team for bringing home the Bronze Medal at the Gothia Cup 2026. Their achievement is a testament to the power of perseverance, discipline, and teamwork. At SKF India, we believe that sport can transform lives, promote inclusion, and unlock human potential. We remain committed to supporting initiatives that create equal opportunities for athletes to dream big and excel on global platforms."

Mallika Nanda, President, Special Olympics Bharat, described the bronze medal as another landmark achievement for the organisation, which has now secured three consecutive international trophies at the Gothia Cup.

"This bronze medal is far more than a podium finish; it is a testament to the resilience, determination, and indomitable spirit of our athletes. Winning three consecutive international trophies at the Gothia Cup reflects the consistency of excellence that Special Olympics Bharat stands for. I congratulate our athletes, coaches, and support staff on this remarkable achievement. I also extend my sincere gratitude to H.E. Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden to India, and our valued partner SKF for their unwavering support and steadfast belief in the power of inclusion. Together, your continued support and belief in inclusion help make these extraordinary achievements possible."

The team's head coach, Onaciss, credited the players' discipline and belief for the podium finish.

"Every medal has a story, and ours is one of resilience, trust, and relentless belief. This team proved that true champions are defined not only by victories but by the courage to rise stronger after every challenge. The Bronze Medal at the Gothia Cup is the outcome of months of discipline, sacrifice, and teamwork, and I couldn't be prouder of these remarkable athletes. I am grateful to Special Olympics Bharat and SKF India for believing in our players and creating opportunities for them to compete with confidence on the world stage. This achievement is just the beginning of an even bigger journey for Indian inclusive football."

The ceremony also featured interactions with athletes and coaches, who shared their experiences from the tournament, followed by a felicitation of the players, coaching staff, and partner organisations.

SKF India said its partnership with Special Olympics Bharat is part of its broader CSR efforts to promote inclusion and equal opportunity through sport. The company added that it remains committed to supporting specially abled athletes and helping build an inclusive sporting ecosystem that enables them to compete and represent India on the global stage.

--IANS

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