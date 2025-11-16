Spain surge toward 2026 WC berth; Switzerland too prosper

Berlin, Nov 16 (IANS) Spain moved to the brink of sealing its place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 4-0 victory over Georgia, led by an outstanding performance from Mikel Oyarzabal in the ninth round of World Cup qualifiers.

Luis de la Fuente's men imposed their rhythm from the opening minutes in Tbilisi, pressing high and unsettling the hosts. Their early dominance was rewarded when Ferran Torres' cross struck a Georgian defender's arm, allowing Oyarzabal to convert a calm penalty.

The European champion doubled its advantage soon after, with Martin Zubimendi lifting a smart finish over Giorgi Mamardashvili following a precise through ball that dissected the defense.

Georgia briefly pushed forward with periods of possession, but Spain's sharp attack remained decisive. Oyarzabal became the playmaker, delivering a low pass that Torres finished from close range, making it 3-0 before halftime.

Spain continued to dictate the tempo after halftime, circulating the ball confidently and denying Georgia space between the lines. Oyarzabal added his second of the night with a firm header from a Torres cross midway through the half, finishing with two goals and one assist before being substituted to warm applause from traveling fans.

With a commanding goal difference and their unbeaten run still intact, Spain heads into next week's group decider with qualification virtually assured. Georgia, already eliminated from playoff contention, will finish its campaign away in Bulgaria.

Elsewhere, Second-half goals from Granit Xhaka, Dan Ndoye and Johan Manzambi ensured Switzerland enter the final matchday three points clear atop Group B with an 11-goal superiority after beating Sweden 4-1.

Breel Embolo fired in from Ndoye's cross for the 13th-minute opener as the hosts made a dominant start, but Sweden rallied and opened their account under new coach Graham Potter 20 minutes later through Benjamin Nygren.

Xhaka's 60th-minute penalty and Ndoye's emphatic drive with 15 minutes remaining gave the Nati control, with substitute Manzambi spinning to add his second 94th-minute strike of the campaign against the Blågult, who remain fourth.

In the other games, Turkiye beat Bulgaria 2-0 in Group E despite a spirited showing from the visitors, though Spain's win in Georgia left top spot only theoretically open.

Belgium was held 1-1 by Kazakhstan in Group J, missing the chance to clinch qualification, while Wales edged Liechtenstein 1-0 to stay in contention.

Austria moved to the verge of qualifying with a 2-0 win over Cyprus in Group H. Switzerland closed in on a World Cup berth with a 4-1 victory over Sweden, as Slovenia fell 2-0 to Kosovo.

Denmark drew 2-2 with Belarus in Group C, while Scotland slipped to a 3-2 defeat in Greece.

--IANS

bc/