Lucknow, Nov 26 (IANS) Monthly financial assistance for unemployed graduates, caste census, farm loan waiver, 50 per cent reservation in government contracts for Dalits and PDA communities, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees, meals at Rs 5 are some of the highlights of the Samajwadi Party's election manifesto titled 'Jan-Man Ghoshna Patra' and 'Sattais Ka Sankalp: PDA Ka Pranpatra'.

The manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls was announced by SP President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, who has placed employment, reservation, social justice, and economic security at the centre of the party's electoral agenda.

The SP has pledged that if elected, its first Cabinet meeting will approve the immediate filling of one million government vacancies.

Addressing a gathering, Akhilesh Yadav said that if the Samajwadi Party government is formed, it would create new employment opportunities for the youth.

"Vacant government posts would be filled, and recruitment processes would be completed within a fixed timeframe. Unemployed graduates would receive a monthly sustenance allowance of Rs 5,000 until they find employment. To ensure transparency in recruitment examinations, strict action would be taken against paper leak incidents, with accountability fixed on the concerned ministers and officials. Recruitment exams would be conducted within three to six months, and delays in appointments would be prevented," he promised.

Regarding education, the SP has promised to reopen 26,000 closed primary schools, provide laptops to students who pass Class 12, and implement a new education policy in the state. The party has pledged equal opportunities in higher education for poor and PDA-category students, along with skill development initiatives to improve employability. It has also proposed the construction of residential hostels and the introduction of an "Urban Employment Guarantee Act".

Farmers have been given special attention, with the SP promising a farm loan waiver and a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 23 crops as well as milk. Farmers would receive compensation in the event of crop damage, the party said and also proposed a Rs 15,000 crore corpus fund for clearing sugarcane dues, claiming it would ensure payments within 24 hours.

The manifesto further proposes spending Rs 1.5 lakh crore to strengthen the rural economy, including expanding rural infrastructure and developing new village clusters.

Akhilesh Yadav said the state's development would be carried out in a planned manner, with four-lane road connectivity extended to the tehsil level.

In order to strengthen its objective of social justice and the PDA formula, the SP promised 50 per cent reservation in government contracts worth up to Rs 50 crore for Dalits and PDA communities.

The party also pledged to conduct a caste census and formulate welfare and development policies based on its findings. A Dalit Development Council, chaired by the Chief Minister, would be established to monitor schemes aimed at the social and economic upliftment of Dalits. The party further promised special measures to safeguard the rights of the poor, Dalits, and minorities.

The party's other key promises include an annual pension of Rs 40,000 for elderly women and the same amount of financial assistance for elderly artisans. Old-age homes and senior citizen clubs would also be established. The party has pledged a zero-tolerance policy towards heinous crimes against women and minorities.

To provide affordable food to the poor and underprivileged, the SP has proposed setting up 'Samajwadi Canteens', where meals would be available for Rs 5.

Moreover, PDA and poor families would be offered free treatment, medicines, meals, and accommodation. The manifesto also promises to fully operationalise the state's cancer institute, initiate research activities there, and provide free treatment to poor cancer patients.

For government employees, the SP chief announced that the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) would be restored. He also reiterated the commitment to time-bound government recruitment and accountability for irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Attacking the BJP government on issues of law and order and illegal land encroachments, Akhilesh Yadav said that if the SP is voted to power, hooliganism, mafia activities, illegal land grabbing, extortion, intimidation, and crimes against women would not be tolerated.

"Criminals, regardless of caste, religion, or political affiliation, would be sent to jail," he stated, adding that a Special Task Force (STF) dedicated to handling land disputes and illegal encroachments will be formed, with a focus on protecting the land rights of the poor, Dalits and minorities.

The manifesto also proposes special patrol vehicles for this task force.

Further, Akhilesh Yadav described the manifesto as a "roadmap" for the state's development and social transformation. He said the Samajwadi Party had fulfilled commitments made in its previous manifestos and would take additional decisions based on emerging needs if voted to power.

--IANS

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