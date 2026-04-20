South Korean President Lee Jae Myung accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed the South Korean President upon his arrival.

Children in traditional costumes, holding the South Korean national flag and the Tricolour, also warmly welcomed the visiting leader.

South Korean President Lee arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a three-day state visit.

Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra received President Lee and First Lady Kim Hea Kyung at the airport in New Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that the South Korean President's visit to India marks an "important milestone" in advancing the Special Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

"President Lee was received by Shri Harsh Malhotra, MoS, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The visit marks an important milestone in advancing the India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership," the Ministry said in a post on X.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar also called on the visiting President on Sunday.

"Honoured to call on President Lee Jae Myung of the Republic of Korea as he begins his State Visit to India. Value his commitment to deepen India - Korea relations across multiple domains," the EAM said in a post on X, expressing confidence that his talks with PM Modi will "further strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership".

Meanwhile, President Lee will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi later in the day, and the two leaders will hold discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including shipbuilding, trade, investments, AI, semiconductors, critical and emerging technologies, people-to-people connections, and cultural exchanges.

They will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA stated.

PM Modi is also scheduled to host a lunch in honour of the visiting leader.

President Lee will also hold talks with President Droupadi Murmu. President Murmu will also host a banquet in his honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Lee will also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat later in the day.

"India and the ROK share a multifaceted partnership rooted in ancient civilisational ties and shared values of democracy and rule of law. The visit of President Lee underscores the shared aspiration of both countries to further strengthen the existing areas of cooperation while expanding collaboration in new and emerging areas of mutual interest," the MEA stated.

Last November, PM Modi held a meeting with the South Korean President on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. This was their second meeting in 2025, following their talks on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada.

--IANS

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