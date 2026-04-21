South Korean President Lee departs for Vietnam after concluding State Visit to India

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday concluded his three-day State Visit to India and departed for Vietnam.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that President Lee's visit to India delivered tangible outcomes in key areas and placed the bilateral partnership on a stronger footing, with a forward-looking agenda.

"A productive visit concludes as President Lee Jae Myung of Republic of Korea departs from India. He was seen off by Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra. The visit delivered tangible outcomes in key areas and placed the India-South Korea partnership on a stronger footing, with a forward-looking agenda," Jaiswal posted on X.

President Lee is set to hold talks with Vietnamese counterpart To Lam in Hanoi on Wednesday. The two leaders previously met in August when To Lam was on a State Visit to South Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported.

On Thursday, Lee is set to meet Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and attend a business forum to explore ways to bolster economic cooperation between the two countries. He will return to South Korea on Friday.

Earlier in the day, President Lee Jae Myung stated that India and South Korea will move forward as "steadfast partners" in building each other's future together.

President Lee stated that he is "deeply moved" by the life of President Droupadi Murmu, who has overcome social constraints and personal difficulties and has remained dedicated to the community and marginalised.

"Yesterday evening, I attended a dinner hosted by Indian President Draupadi Murmu. I was deeply moved by the life of the President, who has overcome social constraints and personal difficulties and has been dedicated to the community and the marginalized. I could also feel that the confidence India demonstrates today stems from the President's courage and vision," the South Korean President shared in a post on X.

"The possibilities between the Republic of Korea and India are endless. Now, we will move forward as steadfast partners in building each other's future together, beyond politics and economics. I once again express my deep gratitude for the warm hospitality of President Murmu and the people of India. Thank you!," he added.

President Murmu hosted a banquet in honour of President Lee at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday evening which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and other dignitaries.

Earlier on the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with President Lee Jae Myung at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, discussing ways to further expand cooperation in trade, financial services, shipbuilding, Artificial Intelligence (AI), energy, semiconductors, critical and emerging technologies, defence and security, as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Following the talks, PM Modi and President Lee witnessed exchange of several Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and frameworks in the field of economy, trade, shipbuilding and maritime sector, digital sector, critical and emerging technologies, education, culture, sports and people-to-people ties.

--IANS

akl/as