FIFA WC 2026: When and Where to watch Haiti vs Scotland, know all details

Foxborough, June 13 (IANS) Haiti and Scotland will mark their much-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup 2026 when both teams face each other in the first match of Group C at the Boston Stadium on Sunday (IST).

Scotland has secured their berth in the multinational tournament after a gap of 28 years, and they will look to start their campaign on a winning note. The European nation is coming to the contest after registering a one-sided 0-4 victory against Bolivia in the friendlies ahead of the tournament.

Scotland's group has heavyweights Brazil and Morocco, and Steve Clarke’s side would look to dominate against less threatening Haiti to move to the next round.

On the other side, Haiti are returning to the World Cup after a long gap. They last played in the tournament in 1974. Haiti is ranked 83rd in the FIFA Rankings, which is much lower compared to Scotland, which is placed at 40th rank.

Despite the ranking deficit, Haiti will be hoping to shock the world and mark a noticeable return to the big stage.

How to watch Scotland vs Haiti live in India.

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. However, a subscription will be needed to watch the matches.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Sunday, June 14, 6:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Referee: Mustapha Ghorba

Squads:

Haiti

Goalkeepers: Josue Duverger, Alexandre Pierre, Johny Placide

Defenders: Ricardo Ade, Carlens Arcus, Hannes Delcroix, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Martin Experience, Duke Lacroix, Garven Metusala, Wilguens Paugain, Keeto Thermoncy

Midfielders: Carl Fred Sainte, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques, Woodensky Pierre, Dominique Simon

Forwards: Josue Casimir, Louicius Deedson, Derrick Etienne Jr, Yassin Fortune, Wilson Isidor, Lenny Joseph, Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot, Ruben Providence

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly

Defenders: Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Dom Hyam, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Kieran Tierney.

Midfielders: Ryan Christie, Finlay Curtis, Lewis Ferguson, Ben Gannon-Doak, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay.

Forwards: Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, George Hirst, Lawrence Shankland, Ross Stewart.

--IANS

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