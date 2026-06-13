Padmapriya discloses how she ate gobi manchurian disguised as chicken for a scene in Mammootty-starrer 'Karutha Pakshikal'

Chennai, June 13 (IANS) Actress Padmapriya, who delivered an outstanding performance as Poongodi in director Kamal's Malayalam film 'Karutha Pakshikal' 18 years ago, has now penned an emotional post, recalling the experience of playing the role in the critically acclaimed film.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the post, Padmapriya wrote, "Eighteen years ago, I became Poongodi — barefoot, unconventional and vibrant."

She further said, "Karutha Pakshikal brought me close to realities around us like no other character. Living in dust and dirt for days until Poongodi stopped being a costume and became a person. To find her I spent time loitering on the streets of Bangalore, my home then, watching 'the real Poongodis’, at bus stops and traffic signals, how they laughed, held their children, carried whole worlds we drove past without a glance. Her dignity, her refusal to be small, I borrowed all of it from them."

The actress then went on to disclose an interesting secret about the film. She said, "Between the grit & the grace, this film also had many joy-filled days. Like the great biryani conspiracy. I'm vegetarian, for a scene where I had to devour chicken biryani, our art director sculpted piece after piece of "chicken" out of gobi manchurian till it looked right. The whole unit was in splits while I ate my biryani undercover like a gobi-star feast."

Padmapriya turned nostalgic and said, "Also on that set, quietly assisting Kamal sir, was a young AD who'd go on to become one of our finest, @aashiqabu."

She concluded the post saying, "Under #Kamal sir's direction & DOP Sukumar lens, I learned what cinema can be when it refuses to look away. The awards that came and didn’t come aren't where the real prize rests. The laughter, fearless @instamalunair who broke our hearts in every frame, the gloriously chaotic set, that's the real gift I carry."

--IANS

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