June 13, 2026 6:17 PM हिंदी

Sunny Deol says his ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ character allowed him to forge unshakeable bond with audience

Sunny Deol says his ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ character allowed him to forge unshakeable bond with audience

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, is set to celebrate 25th anniversary of ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, has spoken about what his character in the film offered him. The film, under the banner of Zee Studios, is set to have a special telecast on June 15 on Zee Cinema and Zee Bollywood.

The legacy of a film captured the hearts of millions and is one of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema despite the box-office clash with the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Lagaan’.

Talking about the film, Sunny Deol told IANS, "Tara Singh gave me a bond with audiences that has only grown stronger with time. Twenty-five years later, the love for Gadar feels just as powerful. That is the greatest reward any actor can ask for. Thank you India for such love. HINDUSTAN ZINDABAD THA! HINDUSTAN ZINDABAD HAI! HINDUSTAN ZINDABAD RAHEGA (sic)”.

Ameesha Patel shared, "Sakina will always be one of the most cherished parts of my life. To see audiences continue to celebrate her and this story after twenty-five years is deeply emotional. Gadar will forever remain close to my heart”.

The film has continued to find new audiences across theatres, television and digital platforms, reaffirming its place as one of the most beloved films in Indian cinema. Its characters, dialogues and moments remain etched in the collective memory of the nation.

Director Anil Sharma said, "’Gadar’ was made with conviction, emotion and faith in storytelling. The audience turned it into something far bigger than a film. Twenty-five years later, that love continues to humble all of us”.

The film was set against the backdrop of Partition, and blended love, sacrifice, family values and patriotism in a way that resonated deeply with audiences across generations.

--IANS

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Sunny Deol says his ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ character allowed him to forge unshakeable bond with audience

Sunny Deol says his ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ character allowed him to forge unshakeable bond with audience