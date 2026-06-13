Tajikistan: MoS Singh participates in yoga session in Dushanbe ahead of IDY 2026

Dushanbe, June 13 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh participated in a Yoga session organised by the Indian Embassy in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, ahead of International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026.

“Ahead of the International Day of Yoga 2026, participated in a Yoga session organised by The Embassy of India in Dushanbe and ICCR’s Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) in Dushanbe,” MoS Singh wrote on X.

“Highlighted yoga's role in promoting holistic health, mental well-being and harmony with nature, reflecting the timeless values that continue to inspire millions across the world,” he added.

According to him, the event brought together members of the Indian community, Friends of India and yoga enthusiasts in Tajikistan.

Singh arrived in Dushanbe on Thursday for a two-day official visit to attend the SCO conference being hosted by Tajikistan, the current Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Government Council.

On Friday, he discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of mutual interest with Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, in Dushanbe.

“Pleased to meet H.E. Mr. Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, in Dushanbe,” MoS Singh wrote on X.

“Reviewed the entire spectrum of India–Tajikistan bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of mutual interest,” he added.

The MoS requested high-level participation from Tajikistan in the 1st SCO Civilizational Dialogue, to be hosted by India in Kolkata next month.

“Reaffirmed the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between India and Tajikistan,” Singh highlighted.

He also reaffirmed India's commitment to its partnership with Central Asia and the SCO and highlighted India's priorities in the grouping while attending the SCO Conference on 'Central Asia – The Core of SCO: A Space of Peace and Joint Development' in Dushanbe.

–IANS

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