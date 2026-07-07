'Sooryavanshi needs to be ready for bowlers' plans': Pathan

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes the real test for teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi begins now, saying the 15-year-old must prepare for the tactical plans opposition bowlers will use against him following his eye-catching start to international cricket.

Speaking ahead of the third T20I against England, Pathan said Sooryavanshi’s fearless approach should remain intact but stressed that adapting to opponents’ strategies would be crucial for his continued success.

“He is a special talent, no doubt, but he needs to make sure he is ready for the plans bowlers will come up with against him,” Pathan told Jio Hotstar. "Like in the first game, if you want to step out against the spinners in England, it’s not a bad option since the ball doesn’t turn that much there, but you need to maintain your balance and not move too far away from the ball,” he added.

Sooryavanshi managed 14 off 10 balls in the second T20I before falling to spin, but Pathan backed the youngster’s intent, saying he was pleased that the teenager did not abandon his natural attacking game.

“He will be disappointed that he got out for 14 after facing 10 balls, so even in terms of strike rate, he fell a bit short of the standards he has set for himself. But I liked that he didn’t shy away from playing his natural game. A 15-year-old boy playing international cricket is not just the biggest takeaway for the Indian team from that game, but for world cricket. He is inspiring a whole new generation of young boys and girls by saying, ‘If I can do it, you can do it too'," he said.

Pathan also reflected on India’s defeat in the second T20I, believing the visitors left at least 20 runs on the table after a promising batting position before letting England wrest control in the chase.

“I thought India were 20 runs short because, from the position they were in, you would have expected them to score 210-220. Arshdeep, with those two early wickets, brought India back into the contest, but India needed to squeeze a bit more and bowl with greater discipline, especially at the death. Jacob Bethell was playing at a run-a-ball, but they allowed the game to slip away. Being 20 runs short with the bat and lacking discipline with the ball is where India lost the game,” Pathan said.

Meanwhile, India will look to level the series when they face England in the third T20i on Tuesday.

--IANS

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