July 27, 2026 5:35 PM हिंदी

Sports Min Mandaviya congratulates Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker on ISSF World Cup medals

Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya congratulates Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker on winning medals in ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, China, on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday congratulated shooters Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker after the duo secured gold and bronze, respectively, in the women's 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Hangzhou, China, lauding their achievement as another proud moment for India.

Esha continued her outstanding season by clinching the gold medal with a commanding display in the final, while Paris 2024 double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker added to India's medal tally with a bronze after overcoming a highly competitive field.

Reacting to the double podium finish, Mandaviya praised both shooters in a post on X, writing, “Bharat on the podium! Congratulations to Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker on winning Gold and Bronze in the Women’s 25m Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou. The entire nation is proud of you both!”

The Indian pair had dominated the qualification round before carrying that form into the medal event. Manu topped the standings to qualify for the final, while Esha finished second before producing a composed performance to stand atop the podium.

The victory marked another significant achievement for the 21-year-old Esha, who has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2026 after creating history earlier this season by setting both the senior and junior world records in the women's 25m pistol final at the ISSF World Cup in Munich.

For Manu, the bronze medal further underlined her consistency at the highest level following her historic performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she became the first athlete from independent India to win two medals at a single edition of the Games.

The twin podium finish also reinforced India's growing stature in international shooting, with Esha and Manu once again delivering on the global stage to extend the country's impressive run at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

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