Soorma Hockey Club ropes in Olympian Philippe Goldberg as men’s head coach

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Soorma Hockey Club has announced the appointment of Olympian Philippe Goldberg of Belgium as the new head coach of the men’s team ahead of Hockey India League Season 2.

Joining Goldberg in the revamped coaching setup is Olympian Ignacio Ricardo Bergner of Argentina, who takes on the role of analytical coach.

The club’s current head coach Jeroen Baart will transition into an advisor role, continuing to contribute to team strategy and technical planning throughout the season.

Olympians Goldberg and Bergner bring international experience and technical expertise to Soorma Hockey Club. Goldberg, a European medallist and former Belgium U21 and senior team coach, played a key role in shaping Belgium’s rise to global prominence and built cohesive, attack-minded teams during his tenure at Braxgata Hockey Club.

Bergner, an Olympian and former Argentine international, contributed to Belgium’s 2016 World Cup runner-up and 2017 European Championship campaigns, later coaching Argentina’s senior and women’s national sides (Las Leonas). Renowned for his analytical precision and data-driven insights, he adds a scientific edge to Soorma’s tactical and performance strategy.

"Joining Soorma Hockey Club is an exciting opportunity to contribute to India’s evolving hockey landscape. The team has laid a strong foundation, and my goal is to enhance it with a strategic framework that encourages discipline, creativity, and sustained performance. Together, we’ll build a brand of hockey that’s bold, intelligent, and unmistakably Soorma," Goldberg said.

Welcoming the new additions, Divyanshu Singh, CEO, JSW Sports, said, "We are thrilled to have Philippe and Ignacio join the Soorma Hockey Club family. Both bring world-class expertise and a shared passion for the high-intensity brand of hockey we aim to deliver. Philippe’s tactical acumen and leadership experience at the international level will play a key role in shaping the team’s growth.

"Ignacio’s analytical insights and data-driven approach will further strengthen our ability to prepare smarter and perform consistently. With Jeroen continuing as advisor, we’re confident the team is well positioned for a strong season ahead."

Arjun Halappa, Technical Director, Soorma Hockey Club, added, "The addition of Philippe and Ignacio marks a significant step in our journey as a team. Philippe’s approach to building structured hockey teams that express themselves aligns perfectly with our playing philosophy. Ignacio’s analytical depth will elevate our match preparation and tactical execution."

With an impressive debut season, Soorma Hockey Club finished third in the league. They have retained most of their core players, keeping the heart of their team together. The squad welcomes Jeetpal, a young talent ready to make his mark, and Akashdeep Singh, whose experience and attacking ability promise to lift the team’s game to the next level.

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the club will kick off its 2026 campaign against defending champions Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on January 4 in Chennai.

