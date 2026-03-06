March 06, 2026 4:13 AM हिंदी

Lily Allen dons outfit with receipts while singing about Infidelity

Los Angeles, March 6 (IANS) Actress-singer Lily Allen likes to keep a record of things, and pulls them out when it’s the right time.

The actress-singer recently pulled out receipts, literally, for her West End Girl tour, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The singer recently surprised fans when she pulled out a green fabric printed with what appeared to be receipts and lyrics while performing her song “4chanStan” during her March 2 performance at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall in Scotland, as per a video posted online.

Allen could be seen singing the opening lyrics of the song, “I went through your bedside drawer. You know I've never been inclined to have to do that before. Never been Bergdorf's. But you took someone shopping there on May 24”.

While doing so, she threw a pink bra from the floor back on the bed and pulled out a large green fabric from behind the bed.

As per ‘People’, receipts from several high-end brand names could be seen, including Chanel and Nobu. She then began wrapping the fabric around herself like a dress as she sang, “You bought her a handbag. It wasn't cheap. I was in London. Probably asleep”.

Lilly Allen kicked off her West End Girl tour on March 2 at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow in support of her latest studio album of the same name. The tour is set to visit several U.K. cities before traveling to North America and then Australia.

Her new album was inspired by the breakdown of her marriage to David Harbour, 50. PEOPLE confirmed the "Smile" singer and ‘Stranger Things’ star were going their separate ways after four years of marriage in February 2025.

An insider said at the time, "Her marriage has been crumbling, and they have split”. The pair tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in September 2020, nearly a year after they made their red carpet debut in October 2019. They originally met on a dating app.

--IANS

aa/

