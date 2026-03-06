Mamata Banerjee 'betraying Bengal' by granting citizenship to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants: Giriraj Singh

Kolkata, March 6 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh has criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accused the Trinamool Congress supremo of betraying the state and its people by granting Indian citizenship to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

While addressing a press conference in Kolkata on Thursday, the Union Minister also added that the Election Commission must further work diligently to ensure the removal of another 50 lakh illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from the electoral voter list in West Bengal as Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has provided them with Aadhar and rations cards and was indulging to safeguard her Muslim votebank.

Giving historical context for comparing the current West Bengal government under Mamata Banerjee's leadership with that of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Union Minister Singh said, "In 1946, Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the orchestrator behind the 'Direct Action Day'. At that time, Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy was the Chief Minister of Pre-Partition (British India) Bengal province (1946-1947) when millions of Hindus were slaughtered and killed. I believe that Mamata Banerjee has become the Chief Minister of West Bengal today and was ruling the state in the same manner as Suhrawardy. Mamata Banerjee is slaughtering Hindus in West Bengal. Therefore, for saving West Bengal and the country, it is extremely imperative that a Gopal Patha comes out of every house in West Bengal."

Gopal Patha played a significant role in protecting Hindus from the atrocities committed during the Direct Action Day.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also said that the West Bengal Chief Minister is afraid of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and warned that "Trinamool Congress goons" will be treated as per laws of the country after the BJP forms the new government in the state following the upcoming Assembly polls scheduled to be held in May this year.

The veteran BJP leader also added that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha nomination was a decision taken according to his own free will.

Giriraj Singh also hit out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and former Bihar Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav while speaking to reporters and said, "The people of RJD and Tejashwi Yadav who insulted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and called him sick, those people are shedding tears today. If CM Nitish Kumar has been nominated for the Rajya Sabha polls, he has done it of his own free will. The government in Bihar will function as per his wishes in the future."

The Union Minister said that Nitish Kumar's decision is his personal and political decision which has been taken without any compulsion.

As Nitish Kumar filed his nomination in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, leaders of NDA allies -- BJP and LJP-Ram Vilas also congratulated the Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United President.

