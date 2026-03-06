Mohun Bagan SG, Jamshedpur FC continue race for ISL summit

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Mohun Bagan Super Giant will aim to continue their winning streak when they face Odisha FC in Match 23 of the Indian Super League on Friday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata. In the second fixture of the day, Jamshedpur FC will hope to extend their brilliant start to the season against debutants Inter Kashi, who are unbeaten as well, albeit with two draws in three matches. The Men of Steel are currently second with nine points, trailing only on goal difference.

The Mariners have a superior head-to-head record against Odisha FC in the ISL, winning six times out of the 13 meetings, six matches ended in draws, and Odisha won one.

Mohun Bagan head coach Sergio Lobera said, “We will not win if we think it will be easy. We need maximum respect for the opponents. Anything can happen in football,” Lobera said. “On paper, we might be favourites. However, we must prove it on the pitch. We will face problems if we lack absolute focus.”

Mohun Bagan will look to continue their winning ways while Odisha FC will hope for a resilient performance against the table toppers.

The Juggernauts opened their campaign with consecutive draws, the previous fixture ending 1-1 against Chennaiyin FC. Captain Carlos Delgado rescued a point with a 68th-minute header. They are currently in ninth place in the table with two points.

Odisha will be up against current table toppers Mohun Bagan SG, who are looking for their fourth consecutive win, in their bid to remain top of the table.

Odisha FC head coach TG Purushothaman stressed the need for an attacking drive. “We are improving. However, defensive solidity alone is not enough. We must be more decisive in the final third,” he said. “I focus on my team as usual. I focus on our attack, defence, and all important areas. Let’s play what we deserve. I hope we achieve it.”

Odisha FC centre-back Thoiba Singh Moirangthem expects a battle. “It will be a tough game. It will test our midfield and defence. But we are ready. Every player wants to play these games.”

Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi FC

In the previous fixture, they secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over East Bengal FC in Kolkata with Stephen Eze and Rei Tachikawa scoring the goals. Both teams have met each other once in the AIFF Super Cup which Jamshedpur FC won 2-0.

Jamshedpur Head coach Owen Coyle stressed the importance of a high work rate. "It is not always about scoring three or four goals. It is about discipline, hard work, and getting the result," Coyle noted. "Nine points from three games shows our character. It shows the commitment of this group. We will face problems against a resilient Inter Kashi side if we lack focus. Overconfidence is dangerous. We must give everything with the right approach."

Inter Kashi enter the match with the confidence of securing their first ever ISL Victory against Kerala Blasters at Kochi. They are currently sixth in the table with five points.

Head coach Antonio Habas reflected on their recent performances. “We are the newest entrant in the ISL. We needed time to cope with the pressure and pace. However, our first win shows we can compete here,” Habas said. “We have a young, hard-working squad. We believe in them. These players have shown incredible professionalism. They show great defensive organisation. This team will continue to improve. We will compete strongly in this league.”

