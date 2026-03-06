Harry Styles says he is ready for marriage

Los Angeles, March 6 (IANS) Hollywood actor-singer Harry Styles has expressed his wish to get married and start a family soon. The 32-year-old singer has been romantically linked with actress Zoe Kravitz, 37, since August 2025.

They were spotted walking arm in arm in Rome, Italy, had a "real and honest" conversation with himself about his life goal in five years after Harry saw three of his pals marry, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking to Zane Lowe, 52, on Apple Music, the star, who took a three-year break following his globally successful Love on Tour gigs in July 2023, said, "I think I had a real honest conversation with myself about, 'OK, in five years, what do I want my life to look like?'. And then, 'How do I make changes to aim at that?' I don't want to be the guy who's on his own but was like, 'Oh, I really did it’. I want to be fulfilled, and I want to be in great relationships with people. I want to have great friendships with people”.

He further mentioned, “I want a family. I want these things. It just allowed me to go like, 'OK, what do I have to do to create space to allow these things to happen?' I can't just expect them to just happen to me”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actor-singer, who was reportedly introduced to Zoe through mutual friends, said his "right person" is someone who challenges him.

Harry said, "They hold you accountable to the person that they know you want to be. I think accepting flaws and stuff is like, yes, having understanding is wonderful, but you know that I want to be better than that. "So when you challenge me on something. It's a gift to me, actually”.

In September 2025, he was photographed holding hands with Zoe as they took a stroll in Brooklyn, New York.

Also in the interview, Harry, who, with Zoe, reportedly spent Christmas with his mom, Anne Twist, at the family home in Cheshire, North West England, said his song American Girls was inspired by watching his three of his closest friends getting married.

Harry, whose track is off his upcoming album, ‘Kiss All the Time’. Disco, Occasionally, which drops on March 6, said, "I think the song to me is like, it's actually quite a lonely song in a lot of ways. I watched my three closest friends get married. And actually seeing them trust in something and risk something to find something truly fulfilling, in a way that isn't as shiny and on paper as exciting as, you know, watching them get married. I was like, 'I'm single, so I'm having all the fun”.

“And American Girls is actually about watching them get married and like, you know, there just is a magic when you find the right person that you want to be with. But I think watching them do that, and seeing that it doesn't come without any uncertainty, it doesn't come without any risk”, he added.

Harry has reportedly got romance approval from Zoe's 61-year-old dad, singer Lenny Kravitz.

