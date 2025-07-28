July 28, 2025 7:02 PM हिंदी

Soori's blockbuster film 'Maaman' to release on OTT on August 8

Chennai, July 28 (IANS)Director Prasanth Pandiyaraj's Tamil film, 'Maaman', which set the cash registers ringing when it released in theatres earlier this year, will now have its world digital premiere on August 8.

The film, which went on to emerge a huge blockbuster in theatres, will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform ZEE5.

Directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj and starring the versatile Soori in a powerful lead role, ‘Maaman,’ delves into the intricate dynamics of family relationships, particularly focusing on the unique bond between a maternal uncle and his nephew.

The film, which also features veteran actor Rajkiran in a pivotal role, explores themes of love, understanding, and reconciliation.

Director Prasanth Pandiyaraj expressed his excitement about the OTT release saying,

“‘Maaman' was a passion project for me, aiming to tell a story that is both relatable and deeply emotional. I am incredibly proud of what our team has achieved, and I am particularly grateful for Soori's exceptional performance, which brought so much depth to the character. With its OTT release, the film will now reach an even larger audience, and I hope it continues to touch hearts and spark conversations about family bonds."

Actor Soori, who has garnered immense praise for his nuanced portrayal in the film,

shared his thoughts, "True success, for me, lies in the honest appreciation of relationships and emotions, and 'Maaman' was built on that very foundation. This film is an emotional journey inspired by real events, and it's humbling to see how many lives it has touched. My heartfelt thanks to Prasanth for skillfully translating these feelings into a vibrant film."

ZEE5’s Business Head – Tamil and Malayalam Lloyd C Xavier said, "We are delighted to bring 'Maaman' to our subscribers. This film is a beautiful portrayal of family values and emotions, a genre that always finds a strong connection with our audience. Its successful theatrical run is a testament to its compelling storytelling, and we are confident that it will receive an equally enthusiastic response on our platform, reaching homes across the country."

