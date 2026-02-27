VP Radhakrishnan slams fake news, asks journalists to counter misinformation

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Friday highlighted the growing challenge of fake news and misinformation, emphasising that journalists have a responsibility to uphold the truth.

Speaking at the 57th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in New Delhi, the Vice-President called upon mass communication graduates to become agents of positive change in society.

He said journalism and mass communication will play a key role in the country’s journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Stressing the power of the pen, the Vice-President said that opinion makers can lead the nation by shaping the right and positive opinion based purely on truth. “Write truth fearlessly, and you will make Viksit Bharat,” he told the graduating students.

He urged them not to be driven by ratings or shortcuts, but by the correctness and integrity of their writing. Recalling his admiration for veteran journalist A.N. Sivaraman, former Editor of Dinamani, he said socially conscious and informative journalism can shape leaders and create leaders.

The Vice-President stated that while technology and platforms will continue to evolve, the core values of journalism, accuracy, fairness, and accountability, must remain non-negotiable.

He exhorted the graduating students to remain steadfast in their commitment to truth, stating, “You take the truth in your heart, and no one can beat you.”

He expressed confidence that they would contribute meaningfully towards building an informed, resilient, and Viksit Bharat.

Students of different programmes, including postgraduate diploma programmes in Journalism (English, Hindi, Radio and TV, Digital Media, Odia, Urdu, Marathi, and Malayalam), Advertising and Public Relations across different campuses, who have passed their examinations in 2024-25, will be awarded diplomas, said a statement.

At the convocation ceremony, apart from the diplomas, 35 medals, including 23 carrying cash prizes, were awarded to toppers of each course from all six campuses.

The Vice-President also laid the foundation stone for the new academic block and hostel of IIMC, New Delhi.

He expressed hope that new facilities would strengthen digital labs, AI-based learning, data journalism, and modern studios, enabling students to drive innovation rather than merely follow it.

