T20 WC: Rinku Singh will join team on Saturday in Kolkata, says BCCI Secy Saikia

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that left-handed Rinku Singh, who returned home after his father's demise on Thursday night due to liver cancer, will join Team India in Kolkata on Saturday ahead of their clash against West Indies in the Super 8s clash of the T20 World Cup.

"Rinku Singh will join the team tomorrow in Kolkata," BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told IANS.

Rinku, who is part of India's T20 World Cup squad, left Chennai at 5:00 am to rush to New Delhi for the last rites of Khanchand.

Khanchand had been admitted to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida on February 21 after his condition deteriorated significantly. He was placed on ventilator support before passing away in the early hours of Friday.

Rinku had previously been by his father's side when his condition worsened, but rejoined the squad ahead of India's match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday, though he did not feature in the playing eleven as Sanju Samson got the nod to play and open the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) chief Prem Manohar Gupta also condoled the demise of the cricketer's father. “Really disheartened to hear about the demise of Rinku Singh’s father. Happiness had just begun to come into the family, and Rinku’s wedding had recently been fixed. At such a time, this loss feels even more painful. The entire UPCA stands firmly with Rinku Singh and his family,” he told IANS.

The BCCI president, Mithun Manhas, also extended his heartfelt condolences via X post, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Rinku Singh’s father. My heartfelt condolences to Rinku and his family in this difficult time. May lord Shiva give him the strength to stay strong."

Rinku, who was a last-minute addition to the World Cup squad, has yet to live up to expectations. He scored just 24 runs in five innings thus far, which includes a dismissal for a duck against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Defending champions India face the West Indies in a virtual knockout clash on Sunday, with a semi-final berth on the line. The winner of Sunday’s match will join South Africa for the semi-finals from Group 1.

--IANS

hs/bsk/