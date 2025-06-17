Sonu Sood: Few roles gave me chance to explore my physical prowess, emotional side at same time

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) As his film “Fateh” is all set for a television premiere, actor-director Sonu Sood said that in his career, which spans over two decades, there are very few roles that gave him a chance to explore his physical prowess and emotional side at same time.

On helming an action thriller for his filmmaking debut, Sonu said: “I always knew if I ever direct a film, my first attempt will be in the thrilling world of action. What’s unique about Fateh is that it takes action sequences of international standards, and places them in a very raw and Indian context.”

“Every fight and battle is happening for a reason, and not just action for action’s sake”.

‘Fateh’ tells the story of Fateh Singh, a former special ops officer compelled to wear his boots again, when an innocent girl is kidnapped by a cybercrime syndicate.

Talking about his character, he added: “In my career, very few roles gave me the chance to explore my physical prowess and emotional side at the same time. Fateh Singh is one such character who packs a mean punch but also will do anything for his loved ones.”

“He is a man bad people will be afraid of, and good people will be inspired by. I’m beyond elated that my directorial debut will premiere on Star Gold on the 22nd June Sunday 8 pm”.

Featuring Sonu in the lead, ‘Fateh’ also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Shiv Jyoti Rajput, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah.

Talking about her role in the film, Shiv Jyoti Rajput said: "I am thrilled to be involved in a project like Fateh that goes beyond just action and excitement, serving as a cautionary tale about cyber-crime, a threat that my character experiences in the movie.”

“In this modern era, from rural to urban cities where we are all immersed in the digital realm, Fateh effectively sheds light on the sinister cyber-crime underworld lurking beneath the surface.”

The film will air on Star Gold on June 22.

