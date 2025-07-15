Sharib Hashmi perfected his Russian accent for ‘Fighter’ for 3 days

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actor Sharib Hashmi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Murderbaad’, has recollected his experience of working with director Siddharth Anand in ‘Fighter’.

In ‘Fighter’, the actor essayed the key role of an IAF pilot, who flies the Russian made Ilyushin Il-76 to airdrop the Garud Commandos, the special forces unit of the Indian Air Force in order to rescue the character of Sartaj "Taj" Gill essayed by Karan Singh Grover.

Sharib Hashmi recently spoke with IANS, ahead of the release of ‘Murderbaad’, and shared that he spent 3 days perfecting his Russian accent.

The scene in question is a very edgy scene, still he managed to crack the comedy. When asked what Siddharth Anand told him about the scene, and how Sid wanted him to do it, he told IANS, “Everything was on paper. The script was self explanatory. I was trying to save him. I suddenly break into a Russian accent. I worked on it for 3 days”.

‘Fighter’ is based on a story he wrote with Ramon Chibb. The films also starred Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, while Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Rishabh Sawhney played supporting roles.

The actor added, “It's very serious in the beginning. People don't know what will happen next. When I say hello. Everything changes. I had a lot of fun working with that character. He is a very special character to me. There was one scene. I prepared a lot for it. I had a lot of fun. When we were on the shoot. I really enjoyed working with Siddharth Anand.

Meanwhile, ‘Murderbaad’ is directed by Arnab Chatterjee, and follows the eerie disappearance of a guest at a Rajasthani palace. What starts off as a simple missing-case quickly spirals into a web of secrets, and long-buried truths of human psychology.

Produced under Arnab’s own banner, ACjee Entertainment, ‘Murderbaad’ is set to release on July 18, 2025.

