Bhumi Pednekar finds joy in July showers as her birthday week begins

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar took to her social media to share her mood as she stepped into her birthday week.

Reflecting on the rainy July days, the actress wrote that she has found a sense of lightness this month, embracing the calm and beauty of the season. Taking to Instagram, Pednekar posted a couple of her happy photos where she is seen striking different poses for the camera. In the images, the ‘Bhakshak’ actress is seen flaunting her radiant smile while posing.

For the caption, she simply wrote, “I have found a lightness this July. Rainy days are passing by….Birthday week.”

Bhumi Pednekar will turn a year older on July 18.

On the professional front, the 'Badhaai Do' actress was last seen in the Netflix series “The Royals,” where she portrayed Sophia, a sharp and ambitious start-up CEO. The series also starred Ishaan Khatter and veteran actress Zeenat Aman. Prior to that, she featured in the hard-hitting crime drama “Bhakshak,” which drew inspiration from the real-life Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Up next, Bhumi is set to appear in “Daldal,” a gripping series where she will play a police officer. She is also part of the highly awaited period drama “Takht.”

Looking back on her film choices, the ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ actress has earlier expressed a preference for roles that challenge her intellectually and contribute to her personal development. Bhumi told IANS, “I just want to be a part of stories that are meaningful, that give me an opportunity to do diverse kinds of roles, that give me an opportunity to challenge whatever my thinking is, because as humans, it's very limited. Stories and cinema most times have helped me expand my world and my universe.”

The actress also shared that the opportunities she’s received over the years have helped her stay grounded and shaped her into a more humble individual. “Those stories have humbled me deeply as a person. I am a Bombay-born girl. I could have never imagined playing somebody who is from Chambal or Morena. Those are the kind of stories that I want to do. Stories that humble me, stories that let the empathy in me only grow, and stories that give me an opportunity to truly, truly challenge myself. I love what I do.”

--IANS

ps/