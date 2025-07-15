Pritam reveals how Arijit Singh ‘changed the direction’ of ‘Safar’ from SRK-starrer ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Music composer Pritam has seen unprecedented success, and has been going at it consistently for the past 25 years. It’s not easy to be at the top of the game for so long, and so frequently. But, the music composer makes sure that despite sticking to hardcore commercial values in his soundtracks, he delivers something novel.

A large part of his success comes from his open mindset to pay attention to how his peers or collaborators think and function. For instance, the song ‘Safar’ from the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. Pritam imagined the song to be completely different from what it currently is, in terms of the texture and the genre.

However, it was the superstar singer Arijit Singh, who changed the course of the song. Pritam recently spoke with IANS, and deconstructed how the song was made.

He told IANS, “So, the initial thought which I had in my mind was something more Blues actually when I was doing ‘Safar’. When Arijit came to sing, he kind of played the guitar layer to just sing on the top of it. So, the direction changed a little bit. It was not the exact direction, which I had in mind. So, when he played and sang the song, played the guitar, then the groove came, that whole thing. Because of Arijit, it shifted more towards Prince’s space, how Prince does his tracks. So, I got very excited because I love Prince also”.

He further mentioned that he wanted the song to be in the space of Blues legend B.B. King but fate played its part, and Arijit changed it into something else.

“It is totally due to Arijit that the song moved in that direction. The song which I conceived was more hardcore Blues. Sometimes you have to keep your mind open. ‘Safar’ was a kind of song which moved in this direction, the whole groove, direction, everything because of Arijit. Also, ‘Safar’ was the first song which was done for ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, and it kind of set the mood of the whole album”, he added.

‘Safar’ is one of the most iconic tracks in Pritam’s discography considering its structure, the orchestration, and layering of the instruments.

