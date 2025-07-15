July 15, 2025 12:27 PM हिंदी

Lokesh Kanakaraj clarifies about Sanjay Dutt's "wasted" in 'Leo' comment

Lokesh Kanakaraj clarifies about Sanjay Dutt's

Chennai, July 15 (IANS) One of Indian cinema's top directors Lokesh Kanakaraj has now clarified that Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt had called him up to tell him that his recent comment that he (Lokesh) had "wasted" him in the Vijay-starrer 'Leo' was a comment that was made in jest and that it looked awkward when it was quoted out of context.

For the unaware, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who recently attended the Tamil teaser launch of the Kannada film KD -The Devil in Chennai, had answered questions posed by the media on the occasion. On the occasion, he had responded to a question on working with Tamil stars and staying in touch with them. Sanjay Dutt had said, "I respect Rajini sir and Kamal sir a lot. They are my seniors. I look up to them and learn a lot from them. I have worked with Rajini sir on multiple films in Hindi. He is the most humble person I have met."

He went on to say," I have worked with Thalapathy Vijay and I loved it," and on a lighter note, said, "I am angry with Lokesh because he didn't give me a big role in Leo. (Laughs) He wasted me."

Now, in a video interview to a popular publication, Lokesh Kanakaraj disclosed that Sanjay Dutt had immediately called him after the media interaction session to explain his comment.

"Sanjay Dutt sir said, 'I made a comment very funnily but people just cut it and put it and it looks so awkward. I didn't mean it like that.' I said, 'No problem sir. What is in it?' I am not a genius or the greatest filmmaker in the world not to do something that might dip other characters. I have done so many mistakes in my films. It is all learning, right?"

The director also went on to say that he would do one of the best films with the actor in the future.

Lokesh also went on to disclose that that trailer of his upcoming film Coolie, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, would release on August 2 this year.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Shishir Sharma on ‘Rasa’: It completely engaged me as an actor

Shishir Sharma on ‘Rasa’: It completely engaged me as an actor

Karan Veer Mehra’s tip: Avoid arrogance, complacency and ego

Karan Veer Mehra’s tip: Avoid arrogance, complacency and ego

Pritam reveals how Arijit Singh ‘changed the direction’ of ‘Safar’ from SRK-starrer ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’

Pritam reveals how Arijit Singh ‘changed the direction’ of ‘Safar’ from SRK-starrer ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’

India’s average inflation falls 3 pc in last 11 years under PM Modi government

India’s average inflation falls 3 pc in last 11 years under PM Modi government

Lokesh Kanakaraj clarifies about Sanjay Dutt's "wasted" in 'Leo' comment

Lokesh Kanakaraj clarifies about Sanjay Dutt's "wasted" in 'Leo' comment

B'desh: Awami League slams Yunus over deteriorating law and order, surge in crime

B'desh: Awami League slams Yunus over deteriorating law and order, surge in crime

Tier-2 and tier-3 non-metro cities attracting more jobs, talent in India: Report

Tier-2 and tier-3 non-metro cities attracting more jobs, talent in India: Report

Vijay Sethupathi and I had mutually decided that we would never work with each other in our lives, says director Pandiraj

Vijay Sethupathi and I had mutually decided that we would never work with each other in our lives, says director Pandiraj

India played good cricket, : Piyush Chawla lauds young team India’s collective effort at Lord’s

India played good cricket: Piyush Chawla lauds young team India’s collective effort at Lord’s

Sharib Hashmi perfected his Russian accent for ‘Fighter’ for 3 days

Sharib Hashmi perfected his Russian accent for ‘Fighter’ for 3 days