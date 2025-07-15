Lokesh Kanakaraj clarifies about Sanjay Dutt's "wasted" in 'Leo' comment

Chennai, July 15 (IANS) One of Indian cinema's top directors Lokesh Kanakaraj has now clarified that Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt had called him up to tell him that his recent comment that he (Lokesh) had "wasted" him in the Vijay-starrer 'Leo' was a comment that was made in jest and that it looked awkward when it was quoted out of context.

For the unaware, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who recently attended the Tamil teaser launch of the Kannada film KD -The Devil in Chennai, had answered questions posed by the media on the occasion. On the occasion, he had responded to a question on working with Tamil stars and staying in touch with them. Sanjay Dutt had said, "I respect Rajini sir and Kamal sir a lot. They are my seniors. I look up to them and learn a lot from them. I have worked with Rajini sir on multiple films in Hindi. He is the most humble person I have met."

He went on to say," I have worked with Thalapathy Vijay and I loved it," and on a lighter note, said, "I am angry with Lokesh because he didn't give me a big role in Leo. (Laughs) He wasted me."

Now, in a video interview to a popular publication, Lokesh Kanakaraj disclosed that Sanjay Dutt had immediately called him after the media interaction session to explain his comment.

"Sanjay Dutt sir said, 'I made a comment very funnily but people just cut it and put it and it looks so awkward. I didn't mean it like that.' I said, 'No problem sir. What is in it?' I am not a genius or the greatest filmmaker in the world not to do something that might dip other characters. I have done so many mistakes in my films. It is all learning, right?"

The director also went on to say that he would do one of the best films with the actor in the future.

Lokesh also went on to disclose that that trailer of his upcoming film Coolie, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, would release on August 2 this year.

