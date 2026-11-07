November 08, 2026 2:48 AM हिंदी

Sonu Nigam announces son’s journey into world of music far flung from family tradition

Sonu Nigam announces son’s journey into world of music far flung from family tradition

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Padma Shri awardee Sonu Nigam’s son, Nevaan Nigam is carving his own path. On Saturday, the playback singer took to his Instagram, and shared a post announcing his son’s venture into the world of short films and music videos.

He shared a picture of his son looking into the camera. He penned a long note in the caption, as he expressed his delight to his son’s journey and choices that he has made.

He wrote, “On this auspicious and pious occasion of Diwali, Nevaan embarks upon his journey into the world of Music venturing into a path far flung from his Grandfather and Father to explore his own horizons”.

The singer recounted his son’s journey of transformation, and dedication, as he shared, “From a chubby little boy to a fit and lean young man, from someone who was extremely shy to sing in front of his own father, to someone who's practicing the vocal exercises taught to him by his brilliant vocal coach 16 hours a day and cracking one take recordings in the studio with the legend Poo Bear, from someone who had a tough time jogging even for merely 3 minutes, to someone who's doing hours of dance practise to hone his skills, Nevaan has truly made our family very very thankful and happy, (Proud, is a word I avoid using in life)”.

“From ‘Kolaveri Di’ in studio at age 4 to ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’ live on stage at age 4 and a half, he's been fortunate to receive your enormous and unfathomable love. Do bless him that he continues his journey ahead with dignity, hardwork, passion and humility. Give him your love.. Presenting ‘Slide’ BY NEVAAN NIGAM”, he added.

‘Slide’ is a sci-fi short film, and features Nevaan Nigam as the protagonist, who travels back in time through a time-travel device.

--IANS

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