Sonipat Human Development Report 2026 presented in Delhi, sparks dialogue on local development challenges

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The Sonipat Human Development Report (HDR) 2026, earlier released by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana in January 2026, was formally presented in New Delhi recently.

The event was organised by the Jindal Institute of Haryana Studies (JIHS) and brought together policymakers, academics, and development practitioners to reflect on the report's findings and policy implications.

The report was released by Mr. Vijai Vardhan, Former Chief Secretary, Government of Haryana, and Mr. Vikas Gupta, Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, alongside distinguished dignitaries including Dr. Dalal Moosa, Senior Economist, World Bank, Ms. Kanta Singh, Deputy Country Representative, UN Women, Mr. Jagan Shah, Senior Urban Expert and Former Director, National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), Professor (Dr.) Alakh N. Sharma, Director, Institute for Human Development, and Ms Amrah Ashraf, Head of Communications and Strategic Partnerships, UNDP India. The event was graced by Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University; Professor (Dr.) Mrinalini Jha, Director, JIHS; and Professor R. Sudarshan, Dean, Jindal School of Government and Public Policy.

In her opening remarks, Professor (Dr.) Mrinalini Jha highlighted the key findings of the Sonipat HDR 2026 and outlined ongoing and future initiatives of JIHS in advancing regional research. The Vice Chancellor, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar emphasised the importance of dedicated research institutions like JIHS in producing rigorous, policy-relevant regional analyses. Drawing on their extensive administrative experience, Mr Vijai Vardhan and Mr Vikas Gupta commended the research team and underscored the practical utility of Human Development Reports in informing public policy and governance, drawing from their own long years of service in the Indian administration.

The programme included presentations by chapter authors, who provided concise overviews of findings across key sectors such as health, education, environment, labour and livelihoods, governance, spatial transformation, and basic service delivery. These presentations highlighted critical development challenges and actionable policy recommendations for the Sonipat district.

A panel discussion titled 'From Evidence to Action: Leveraging District Human Development Reports for Inclusive Development' brought together leading experts to deliberate on the broader relevance and future direction of HDRs. Dr Dalal Moosa emphasised the importance of integrating social protection into Human Development Reports, describing it as a cornerstone of the social contract and essential for safeguarding individuals during periods of vulnerability. She also highlighted the need to include migrant population data and suggested making reports more accessible through concise, infographic-driven formats.

Ms Kanta Singh reflected on her own experience from Sonipat, noting a visible decline in girls' participation in education and sports such as volleyball between her adolescence and the present. She stressed that cultural factors significantly influence women's economic participation and called for more nuanced indicators beyond unemployment rates, improved data disaggregation by gender, and attention to enabling factors such as public transport.

Professor (Dr.) Alakh N. Sharma underscored the importance of identifying vulnerable employment and advocated for stronger reliance on primary data to better capture district-level realities.

Mr Jagan Shah emphasised the need for district-level spatial planning infrastructure, noting that spatial transformation reflects broader patterns of structural transformation towards an urban economy. He highlighted the critical role of local governments in shaping these transitions and called for closer examination of the financialisation of spatial assets to better understand their developmental implications.

Ms Amrah Ashraf reaffirmed the continued relevance of Human Development Reports globally, noting that over 800 such reports have been produced, with India leading in the number of sub-national HDRs.

The panel discussion, moderated by Professor (Dr.) Naveen Thomas concluded with a rich exchange of ideas among participants, underscoring the importance of strengthening district-level evidence, improving data systems, and deepening institutional engagement to ensure that human development reports translate into actionable and inclusive policy outcomes.

--IANS

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