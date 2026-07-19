Sonam Wangchuk under round-the-clock medical care, condition stable: Health bulletin

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Educationist Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive intensive medical care at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, where his condition is being closely monitored following prolonged fasting.

According to the hospital's latest health bulletin issued on Sunday evening, his vital parameters remain stable, with minor improvement noted in his blood reports. However, doctors stress that sustained medical intervention is essential due to the physiological stress and systemic effects of extended fasting.

The bulletin, released at 7 PM on Sunday, stated that Wangchuk is under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts from both Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi. The teams are of the view that round-the-clock clinical monitoring is necessary to promptly detect and manage potential complications.

Hospital authorities confirmed that all necessary medical care is being provided. They noted that while his blood parameters have shown minor improvement, close monitoring is required and continuous medical care under expert supervision remains essential.

Doctors have said that prolonged fasting can lead to systemic stress, affecting multiple organs and functions. Therefore, Wangchuk’s treatment involves not only stabilising his immediate condition but also anticipating potential complications.

The Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital assured that the patient’s clinical condition is being closely monitored, adding that sustained medical intervention and round-the-clock monitoring remain vital.

Wangchuk’s health has drawn widespread public attention, with supporters expressing concern and hoping for his swift recovery. The hospital reiterated that his treatment is being managed with the highest level of care and expertise, reflecting the seriousness of his condition and the need for continuous vigilance.

As of now, his vital signs are stable, but doctors remain cautious, underscoring that the situation demands ongoing medical oversight. The bulletin makes clear that while there are signs of improvement, the road to recovery requires careful, uninterrupted medical management.

--IANS

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