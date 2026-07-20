House Democratic leaders back Indian-American Congressman Thanedar for Michigan re-election

Washington, July 20 (IANS) The top three Democrats in the US House of Representatives have endorsed Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar for re-election from Michigan, citing his work to lower household costs and his opposition to President Donald Trump and Republican policies.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark and House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar announced their joint endorsement of Thanedar in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District.

The endorsement gives Thanedar the backing of the House Democratic leadership as he seeks another term representing Detroit and nearby communities.

"Congressman Shri Thanedar has always shown up for his constituents and is fighting every day to lower the cost of housing and groceries, and to make life more affordable for everyday Michiganders," the three Democratic leaders said in a joint statement.

"Shri has never been afraid to stand up to Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans,” they said. “We endorse Shri Thanedar for re-election and look forward to his continued service on behalf of the people of Detroit and Michigan’s 13th Congressional District."

Thanedar welcomed the endorsement and framed the November election as an opportunity for Democrats to regain control of the House.

"I am honoured to receive the endorsement of Leader Jeffries, Whip Clark, and Chair Aguilar," Thanedar said.

“I ran for Congress to fight for the people of Detroit and Michigan’s 13th District, and that is exactly what I have done,” he added.

The Congressman said he would continue to focus on the cost of housing, food, healthcare and other basic needs.

“I will continue working to lower the cost of housing, groceries, healthcare, and other everyday necessities while standing up to Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans,” Thanedar said.

He also linked his re-election campaign to the Democrats’ wider effort to secure a House majority and elevate Jeffries to the speakership.

“I look forward to standing with Hakeem Jeffries as we take back the House this November and elect him the next Speaker of the United States House of Representatives,” he said.

Thanedar’s campaign describes him as a lifelong advocate for social justice, economic opportunity and equality. It said he grew up in poverty and has made strengthening neighbourhoods, reducing poverty and supporting working families central to his work in Congress.

Thanedar was first elected to the House in 2022. He represents Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, which includes Detroit and surrounding communities.

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