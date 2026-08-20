Sonam Kapoor’s MIL Priya Ahuja wishes grandson Vayu on 4th birthday, calls him ‘greatest joy’

Mumbai, August 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law Priya Ahuja penned a heartfelt birthday note for her grandson Vayu as he turned four on August 20.

Priya took to her social media account to share a picture montage featuring Vayu and his adorable moments with Sonam, Anand and younger brother Rudralok.

Expressing her love for the little one on his special day, she wrote, “Happy birthday to our precious little Vayu. Four years of sunshine, laughter, mischief and pure magic. You have brought so much happiness into our lives and watching you grow into the sweetest, brightest little boy has been one of our greatest joys.”

She further wished that Vayu’s smile would always shine and that his heart would remain filled with love and happiness.

“May your beautiful smile always shine, your little heart always be filled with love and that precious sparkle in your eyes never fade. May your life always be blessed with endless happiness, laughter and love,” she added.

Calling him their “little star”, Priya wrote,“You may be little but you have made the biggest place in our hearts. Lots and lots of love, hugs and blessings always and forever.”

For the uninitiated, Vayu is the son of Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja.

Sonam and Anand, who tied the knot in 2018, have largely kept their son away from the spotlight and chose to occasionally share glimpses of their family life on social media.

The actress who welcomed her second baby in March this year, was seen attending an event in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

The actress took to her social media account to state that with the event, she was slowly getting out of her ‘postpartum sabbatical'.

On the work front, Sonam made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2007 film “Saawariya” and went on to feature in films including “Delhi-6”, “Aisha”, “Raanjhanaa”, “Khoobsurat”, “Neerja” and “Veere Di Wedding”.

–IANS

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