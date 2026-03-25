Sonam Kapoor to mother Sunita on b’day: I carry you with me in everything I do

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor penned a heartfelt birthday note for her mother Sunita Kapoor, expressing deep love and saying she carries her presence with her in everything she does.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a collection of pictures featuring her mother and her siblings.

The actress celebrated her mother’s grace, strength, and unconditional love in the note she shared, describing her as “rare” and highlighting her distinctive green eyes.

Sonam wrote in the caption: “My mother is so rare, even her eyes are green. Grace, strength, and love, you are everything. You’ve held us together with so much warmth and quiet power, and I carry you with me in everything I do. The best mama in the world, always. Happy Birthday. @kapoor.sunita.”

It was in 1984, when actor Anil Kapoor married Sunita Bhavnani, a costume designer with whom he has two daughters and a son. Their elder daughter is Sonam and their younger daughter Rhea Kapoor is a film producer while their son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Talking about the actress, she is all set to welcome her second bundle of joy with her husband Anand Ahuja. The two already are parents to son Vayu.

Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after being in a relationship for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022.

On the acting front, the actress was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. The crime thriller was directed by Shome Makhija. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

--IANS

dc/