Sonam Kapoor shares glimpses from Anshula Kapoor's mehendi festivities featuring Janhvi Kapoor

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor took to her social media account on Saturday afternoon and treated fans to glimpses from what appeared to be the Mehndi ceremony of her cousin Anshula Kapoor.

Sonam, though did not reveal the exact ceremony, but the vibrant decor, live music and mehendi setup suggested it was a traditional mehendi celebration.

Taking to her social media account, Sonam shared a series of videos capturing the festive atmosphere.

One clip showed a tabla artist performing live, and another offered a glimpse of Sanjay Kapoor enjoying the festivities with his son

The actress also shared fleeting glimpses of Janhvi Kapoor having a heart glimpses at the occasion.

The glimpses of the venue showed that it was decked up in vibrant floral decor with marigold garlands.

In the background, two young girls could be seen getting mehendi applied by artists, hinting that the event was likely a mehendi ceremony.

Anshula Kapoor, a few days kickstarted her pre-wedding festivities with the auspicious Mata Ki Chowki organised by fiance Rohan Thakkar’s family.

The social media influencer looked stunning at her Mata Ki Chowki event, while Rohan was seen turning into her photographer and clicked his fiancee’s pictures as she posed all along

Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor were seen missing from the pictures clicked by family at the event.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar had their ‘Goddhana’ ceremony in October last years, making their relationship official.

Talking about Sonam Kapoor, the actress embraced motherhood for the second time, in March this year. Sonam is already a mother to a little boy, Vaayu.

–IANS

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