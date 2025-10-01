Sonam Kapoor shares stunning pictures amid pregnancy rumours

Mumbai Oct 1 (IANS) Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor is once again at the centre of her pregnancy rumours. Amid growing chatter about her expecting her second child, the actress shared a series of striking new pictures on social media, courtesy of her sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor.

In the latest photos, Sonam exudes her trademark elegance, dressed in an all-white ensemble. She paired an off-shoulder draped top with a matching asymmetrical skirt, completed with pointed white stilettos.

Her soft waves, minimal accessories, and confident pose added to the sophistication of the look. The muted tones and poised styling reflected Sonam's effortless ability to blend high fashion with subtle grace, even as speculation about her personal life dominates headlines.

According to reports and rumours, Sonam is currently in her second trimester of pregnancy, and the Kapoor and Ahuja families are overjoyed and thrilled with the news.

While the actress and her family have not made any official confirmation, fans are eagerly watching her posts for hints. For the uninitiated, Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after a brief courtship. The couple had been reportedly dating for 4-5 years before making their relationship official.

Their wedding was one of the most talked-about Bollywood events of the year. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August 2022.

Since then, Sonam has been enjoying motherhood, sharing glimpses of her family life on social media, and has taken a sabbatical from acting.

On the professional front, Sonam has starred in critically acclaimed movies like "Neerja", "Ranjanaa", "Veere Di Wedding", and "Delhi 6". However, she took a sabbatical from Bollywood after the birth of her son, choosing to focus on family. Fans are still hopeful that she will soon return to the big screen.

–IANS

rd/