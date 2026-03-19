Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim’s 2 year-old Ruhaan sings Salman Khan’s ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ outside Galaxy Apartments

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Television's star couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently shared an adorable moment featuring their young son Ruhaan in a vlog on Shoaib’s YouTube channel.

The family was seen driving past Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area when their little one surprised everyone with his singing skills.

In the vlog shared by Shoaib Ibrahim on Tuesday night, Dipika, Shoaib and their son Ruhaan were travelling past the famous residence of Salman Khan.

During the drive, Dipika asked Ruhaan to sing his favourite Salman Khan song. As soon as she asked him, the toddler began singing “Oh Oh Jaane Jaana” in his babyish voice.

Not only did he sing the popular track, Ruhaan also repeated the opening dialogue from the song beginning with “Na koi manzil hai, na koi safar…”, impressing his parents and fans.

The little one even mentioned that he likes Salman Khan.

Talking about the song, “O O Jaane Jaana” is among the most popular tracks from the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Directed by Sohail Khan, the film featured Salman Khan alongside Kajol and also starred Arbaaz Khan and Dharmendra in key roles.

The popular track was sung by Kamaal Khan and continues to remain a fan favourite.

Talking about Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, they first met on the sets of the popular television show Sasural Simar Ka.

The two dated for several years before tying the knot in February 2018. The couple welcomed their son Ruhaan in June 2023 and often share glimpses of their family life through their vlogs on their respective YouTube channels.

–IANS

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