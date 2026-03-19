Divya Dutta reflects on 30-year journey in Bollywood, from Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat to Veer Zara

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Divya Dutta looked back at her three-decade-long journey in the entertainment industry, and reflected on the love she has received from audiences through some of her most memorable performances.

The actress who has been a part of hit movies like Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat, Delhi 6, Veer Zara and many more critically acclaimed films over the years, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, spoke about how meaningful roles and audience appreciation have shaped her career.

Talking about her journey, Divya said, “I kind of reflect that with the love of the audience that comes by. And that has come through, I think, Veer-Zaara Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Stanley Ka Dabba etc.”

She added, “ I have received a lot of love for all these. All these have been films that have been very close to me.”

The screws further highlighted that she only takes up work there makes her heart full.

“I don’t take up work I don’t enjoy. It’s about how much you enjoyed one more than the other. I guess I like to make choices. I like to say that I want to be on a set where I think I am going to smile and laugh and be the role, and have people who nurture you on the set and say, ‘Hey, this is another feather.’ So yes, that is very important.”

She further reflected on the emotional connection she shares with audiences after spending over three decades in the industry.

“I think I have been here for 30 years and one thing I feel I have earned is the love of the people. Wherever I go, I feel they think I am one of them and say, ‘Yeh hamaari hai.’ For any actor, for any person, that can be the biggest reward. I feel that journey has been about rediscovering myself, keeping myself on the edge and not becoming complacent.”

“If you say this is my comfort zone and I will only do this kind of role, then there is no fun in that. It’s nice to excite yourself and your audience.”

Sharing her philosophy about life and work, Divya added, “Life is like an ECG report, with ups and downs. That is life. It should be like that. You should be living, enjoying and breathing each moment you absorb from the people you meet and from the work you do.”

“For me, the mantra is that when you hear a role, you should jump up with excitement. You should be jumping on your sofa and asking when we are going to the shoot. To have that little nervous energy and excitement about something is very important,” she added.

Talking about Divya Dutta, the actress began her acting career with the film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and went on to become known for her powerful performances in films such as Delhi-6, Veer-Zaara and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, among many others.

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming web series Chiraiyaa, directed by Shashant Shah.

The show addresses the sensitive issue of marital rape, and is set to stream on JioHotstar from March 20.

–IANS

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