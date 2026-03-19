March 19, 2026 8:35 AM हिंदी

Suriya's 'Karuppu' to hit screens on May 14

Suriya's 'Karuppu' to hit screens on May 14 (Photo Credit: R J Balaji/X)

Chennai, March 19 (IANS) The makers of director R J Balaji's eagerly awaited upcoming action thriller 'Karuppu', featuring actor Suriya in the lead, have now announced that the explosive action entertainer will hit screens on May 14 this year.

Director R J Balaji took to his social media timelines to make the announcement. He wrote, "#Karuppu - 14-05-2026. Blockbuster summer begins !!!"

It may be recalled that director R J Balaji's had recently announced that they would be coming out with an update on the film's release date shortly. Balaji had made this promise while trashing rumours that 'Karuppu' was to release on April 10 this year.

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and filmbuffs. Excitement about the film doubled after the makers released a teaser on the occasion of Suriya's birthday last year.

The teaser that was released begins with the deity of Karuppu being worshipped with chilli powder even as a voice says, "It's not a calm deity that you worship with grace. If you pray with sincerity and offer chillies, it's a fierce deity that will deliver instant justice."

We then get introduced to Suriya's character in the film. We get to know he plays a lawyer called Saravanan and that he has another name -- Karuppu as well.

The rest of the teaser shows that the film will be a proper commercial entertainer with a lot of action sequences in it. Suriya is also seen delivering several punch lines in the film. For instance, Suriya says, " Blast! My brother, this is our time, I'm gonna give you all a whacking."

Actress Trisha plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature Malayalam actors Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika and Tamil actors Yogi Babu and cinematographer and actor Natty in pivotal roles.

The film has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar, and cinematography by GK Vishnu, the very same cinematographer who impressed with his work in films like Vijay's 'Bigil', 'Jawan' and 'Mersal'.

R Kalaivanan will be the editor of this film, which will have Vikram Mor choreographing stunts for the film and Arun Venjaramoodu as art director.

--IANS

mkr/

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