Sonam Kapoor flaunts her dark circles as she lovingly holds her newborn son

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor, who recently welcomed her second son with husband Anand Ahuja, was seen flaunting her dark circles in her latest social media post.

The 'Neerja' actress took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and uploaded a pic of herself lovingly holding her newborn son in her arms.

"Dark circles zindabad (sic)," read the text on the photo.

Recently, Sonam treated the netizens with the first picture of her holding her newborn close to her heart from the hospital.

Sharing the deeply personal moment with her Instagram family, Sonam simply wrote, “Grateful beyond words”.

The primary pic showed the 'Raanjhanaa' actress lying on a hospital bed, gently cradling her newborn against her chest, with her eyes closed and a faint smile on her face. This was followed by a still of Sonam seated beside a hospital tray, posing in black loungewear.

Sonam was blessed with her second child, a baby boy, on March 29th this year.

Making the happy announcement of the arrival of their little bundle of joy on social media, Sonam wrote, "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy on the 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. (sic)"

She further disclosed how her son Vayu reacted to becoming an elder brother.

"Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace", she went on to add.

"Sonam and Anand are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four," the post concluded.

For those who do not know, Sonam got married to businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand ceremony in May 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, baby boy, Vayu, in August 2022.

--IANS

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