Sonam Bajwa reveals her ultimate summer indulgence

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Sonam Bajwa recently took to social media to share her ultimate summer indulgence.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Border 2 actress gave fans a glimpse of her seasonal favorite fruit. Sonam posted several images, one showing mangoes on a plate, while others show chole chawal and torai, a popular curry in North India. One of the images features the actress playing with her dog. Sonam also shared candid solo selfies.

Alongside the pictures, the ‘Honsla Rakh’ actress wrote, “This song is dedicated to my Sim Sim and the mango staring at me.” Sonam Bajwa also added Shreya Ghoshal’s popular track “Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai” as the background score for the post.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Sonam Bajwa made headlines after she urged caution against excessive or harsh measures toward community animals as the Punjab government launched a statewide population control campaign. Taking to social media, the actress appealed to local authorities to adopt a compassionate and practical approach.

Addressing Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann through Instagram, Sonam had written, “The Court spoke about regulated removal from sensitive public spaces along with sterilisation, vaccination and sheltering — not wiping dogs off the streets.

“Where are the shelters? Where is the infrastructure? This absolutely cannot become a death sentence for voiceless animals. Public safety matters. Human lives matter. But compassion and responsibility matter too.”

Work-wise, Sonam Bajwa was last seen in the war drama, “Border 2," alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film also starred Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is a standalone sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 classic “Border.”

--IANS

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