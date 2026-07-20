Sonali Naik reacts to replacing Radhika Vidyasagar in ‘Udne Ki Aasha’: ‘I definitely feel the pressure’

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Television actress Sonali Naik has opened up about stepping into the role previously played by Radhika Vidyasagar in the popular show “Udne Ki Aasha.”

Acknowledging the expectations that come with taking over an established character, Sonali admitted that she feels the pressure but is determined to give her best performance. Naik told IANS, “Radhika is a very good friend of mine. We have been friends for many years, and she has done a wonderful job as Renuka. When a good actor has created a role so beautifully, there is always pressure when you step into that character. I definitely feel that pressure, but I will try my best.”

Interestingly, this marks the first time in her career that Sonali has stepped into an ongoing television show by replacing another actor.

Speaking about the same, she said, “Till date, I have never done a replacement. This is the first time in my life that I am stepping into a role played by someone else, so my responsibility is even bigger. On top of that, Udne Ki Aasha has been doing so well for the past two and a half years. There is pressure, but I think it's good to work under pressure because it makes an actor think and work harder.”

The ‘Maddam Sir’ actress added, “I will try my best to take Renuka to a new level in my own way. I don't want to portray her exactly the way Radhika has. Of course, the basic graph of the character will remain the same, but I will definitely bring Sonali's individuality to it—how I look at Renuka and how I portray her. I feel people will get to see a different Renuka.”

Talking about her role, Sonali mentioned, “Renuka has many layers. With age and time, certain experiences change a person, and a lot has happened in her life. Sachin and Sailee have left the house, and Sailee was someone who held the family together. Renuka has a different equation with each of her daughters-in-law and a different bond with all three of her sons.”

“It will be interesting to see how Renuka handles the house now. Will Sachin and Sailee come back? And if they do, what will Renuka's relationship with Sailee be like? There are going to be many changes, and I think it will be fun for the audience to watch.”

“Udne Ki Aasha” stars Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon in the lead roles. The show is set to take a seven-year leap, introducing a new phase in the storyline.

--IANS

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